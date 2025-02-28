Did the top ever stop spinning in Inception? I mean, I get it, they wanted to keep us guessing, but this part of the movie always bothered me.

Sakuraba is #1
Christopher Nolan purposefully made the conclusion of Inception open to interpretation. The last scene depicts Cobb spinning his top, a tool he employs to tell dreams apart from reality. As it begins to wobble slightly, the screen fades to black, leaving viewers uncertain whether he remains in a dream or has genuinely awakened to reality.
I feel that there is no definitive answer. The film is intentionally ambiguous.
