Did the top ever stop spinning in Inception? I mean, I get it, they wanted to keep us guessing, but this part of the movie always bothered me.

Christopher Nolan purposefully made the conclusion of Inception open to interpretation. The last scene depicts Cobb spinning his top, a tool he employs to tell dreams apart from reality. As it begins to wobble slightly, the screen fades to black, leaving viewers uncertain whether he remains in a dream or has genuinely awakened to reality.

I feel that there is no definitive answer. The film is intentionally ambiguous.
 
