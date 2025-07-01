Social Did the Saudi's Buy the Lakers?

The ownership seems a bit murky and we all know that the Saudi's have been trying to buy in to professional sports around the world.

I'll quote from google because I'm not seeing much press on this:

"The Los Angeles Lakers were recently sold by the Buss family to businessman Mark Walter. Walter is the CEO of TWG Global and also owns the LA Dodgers. The deal valued the Lakers at approximately $10 billion, making it the most expensive sale of a U.S. professional sports franchise in history. The Buss family will retain a minority stake in the team, and Jeanie Buss will remain as governor.
However, there's a connection to Middle Eastern investment. One report notes that $10 billion of the funding for a $15 billion sports investment fund was raised from Mubadala Capital, based in Abu Dhabi. While Mubadala Capital is based in Abu Dhabi and couldn't directly purchase the Lakers, it's possible they could invest in an entity that could. This comes at a time when Saudi Arabia is actively investing in professional sports. "

The Saudi's are forcing their way into the PGA tour with Trump's help and have their hand in other sports around the world. Professional sports are changing and I don't think the story is being covered by the corporate media.

I'd like to ask the European Sherdoggers, what has the Saudi's involvement in European football done to the game?
 
Sweater of AV said:
Doesn't matter who owns that canchise.

PelinkGOAT and LeBrick are solidifying their play-in loss as we speak.
Lebron should go the Cavs this year and then retire. Instead he will take 40 million plus from the Lakers, they will have no money to bolster the team because the new NBA cap is more restrictive, and the Lakers will be in the play in game, and then lose first round of the playoffs. Luka and 40+ year old Lebron is not enough to get you out of round 1 anymore.
It would be hilarious after he got the Lakers to draft his kid.
 
44nutman said:
Lebron should go the Cavs this year and then retire. Instead he will take 40 million plus from the Lakers, they will have no money to bolster the team because the new NBA cap is more restrictive, and the Lakers will be in the play in game, and then lose first round of the playoffs. Luka and 40+ year old Lebron is not enough to get you out of round 1 anymore.
It would be hilarious after he got the Lakers to draft his kid.
He already exercised his option and is making $53 million.

They can still make some moves, but he's likely not going anywhere. The Lakers really needs to move on from him, but I fully support them losing.
 
Abu Dhabi is UAE

Riyadh is Saudi Arabia.


Flash Media (owned by Abu Dhabi) owned a significant portion of the UFC and no one cared
 
Fluffernutter said:
Abu Dhabi is UAE

Riyadh is Saudi Arabia.


Flash Media (owned by Abu Dhabi) owned a significant portion of the UFC and no one cared
I don't know about you but I would prefer an owner who understands the game and appreciates the city rather than just doing it for vanity. I don't like what the Saudi money has done to golf at all.
 
Sherdog is owned by the Saudis.
Mods now have fuck you money.
 
