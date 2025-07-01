The ownership seems a bit murky and we all know that the Saudi's have been trying to buy in to professional sports around the world.



I'll quote from google because I'm not seeing much press on this:



"The Los Angeles Lakers were recently sold by the Buss family to businessman Mark Walter. Walter is the CEO of TWG Global and also owns the LA Dodgers. The deal valued the Lakers at approximately $10 billion, making it the most expensive sale of a U.S. professional sports franchise in history. The Buss family will retain a minority stake in the team, and Jeanie Buss will remain as governor.

However, there's a connection to Middle Eastern investment. One report notes that $10 billion of the funding for a $15 billion sports investment fund was raised from Mubadala Capital, based in Abu Dhabi. While Mubadala Capital is based in Abu Dhabi and couldn't directly purchase the Lakers, it's possible they could invest in an entity that could. This comes at a time when Saudi Arabia is actively investing in professional sports. "



The Saudi's are forcing their way into the PGA tour with Trump's help and have their hand in other sports around the world. Professional sports are changing and I don't think the story is being covered by the corporate media.



I'd like to ask the European Sherdoggers, what has the Saudi's involvement in European football done to the game?