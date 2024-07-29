Did the event time in the UK affect Leon Edwards' performance?

Leon's a good dude I don't think he's just making excuses but it's on him to be better prepared i want to see that third fight somewhere down the line championship fight or not.
 
Belal had a great gameplan and didn’t give Leon any room to get going. Credit to Belal. Leon tends to be a frontrunner and not much of a risk taker.
 
TOMFDJYEDH said:
Who knows but he clearly didn't look right from the 1st minute, he is one of the sharpest guys in the UFC and he looked lethargic and slow asf from the off
He looked bewildered because Belal was putting on a clinic. Excuse failed.
 
Making fighters fight at 5.30am in the morning is fucking retarded as shit.
The ufc and Dana are fucking retarded as fuck for letting and making this happen.
Then he had the fucking cheak to say shit about there being 7 decisions..
Fucking idiot.
Guess what.
When you make athletes fuck with there biological clocks .. it's gonna fuck performances.
Fucking idiots.
 
I think that's coping, I think he looked exactly like he always looks he does not start fights fast nor does he throw many strikes around. him and belal fight at different paces and it showed more when they were next to eachother in the octogon
 
Thepaintbucket said:
I'd like to give every fighter the benefit of a doubt. It's very unfortunate but it is what it is. Belal had to deal with the same circumstances
He did and clearly dealt with fighting at 5.30am better.
Shame that he won the belt with a clearly fucked Leon that wasn't dealing with night shift at all.
Dilutes the win.
 
Possibly. I thought he looked off too. Cheer up because the UFC love giving instant rematches
 
It's genuinely astounding tbh that it was allowed to happen.

Dana's comment on it in the post fight press conference was "who gives a fuck it's 7pm in vegas" lmao guy is something else
 
