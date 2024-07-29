Did the event time in the UK affect Leon Edwards' performance?

Simple Southerner
Facts.Who knows but he clearly didn't look right from the 1st minute, he is one of the sharpest guys in the UFC and he looked lethargic and slow asf from the off
He did and clearly dealt with fighting at 5.30am better.I'd like to give every fighter the benefit of a doubt. It's very unfortunate but it is what it is. Belal had to deal with the same circumstances
He did and clearly dealt with fighting at 5.30am better.
Shame that he won the belt with a clearly fucked Leon that wasn't dealing with night shift at all.
Dilutes the win.
It's genuinely astounding tbh that it was allowed to happen.Making fighters fight at 5.30am in the morning is fucking retarded as shit.
The ufc and Dana are fucking retarded as fuck for letting and making this happen.
Then he had the fucking cheak to say shit about there being 7 decisions..
Fucking idiot.
Guess what.
When you make athletes fuck with there biological clocks .. it's gonna fuck performances.
Fucking idiots.