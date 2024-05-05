Did the ankle wrap play a role in ripping open Jack's leg?

When they showed the replay in slow-mo, it was literally center of the wrap. Maybe the gif will be coming, lol.Nope, that was bone on bone sir.
looks like Sir was correctoNope, that was bone on bone sir.
how would Joe Rogan describe it?Not that bad? The doctor put his finger in it lol.
I know he was throwing hard kicks and all, but those wraps, with the elastic stuff? Seems like a lot more friction than just skin, no?
And has a fight ever been stopped from a leg cut (not even that bad, really)?
Definitely some goats vagina territory.how would Joe Rogan describe it?
Definitely some goats vagina territory.
Cringed when the doctor's index finger went into the woundlooks like Sir was correcto
Something along the lines of “ DMT, chimps ass’s getting fingered or tribes on small islands”how would Joe Rogan describe it?
When they showed the replay in slow-mo, it was literally center of the wrap. Maybe the gif will be coming, lol.