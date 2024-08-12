Did Spivac do it better than Fedor? I think so, but it’s close

koa pomaikai
Spivac pulled off one of the most impressive heavyweight arm bars in history.
The closest thing I’ve seen is Fedor submitting Coleman almost the same way.
I think Spivac did it better though, Tybura has much better jiujitsu than Coleman, and Spivac was much smaller and lighter than Tybura.
What do you think? Who did it better?
