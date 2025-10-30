Did some of you get eye poked too? A first-hand experience and view (wink, wink)

rred Gane to

There’ve been countless threads full of for the lulz comments, trolling, or people who just don’t like Tom for whatever reason.They’re still around, so I’d appreciate it if this topic could stay reasonable.I actually prefewin, because of the implications: a Gane-Pereira fight would’ve been a banger.But...Up until the eye poketo Ciryl. But the difference was three strikes, and right at that very moment Tom was throwing a big overhand left that was on track to land that he stopped mid-swing because of the poke. That’s two strikes.One exchange in the remaining 30ish seconds could’ve tilted the round either way.I never bet, but if I had to do it one second before the eye poke, I’d be picking Tom.If Gane had broken his nose, I could understand (though not agree with) that theory. But… no, it wasn’t broken. And the bleeding had stopped.Gane still needed to keep up an almost perfect fight for another 20+ minutes. Tom just needed one shot, or a takedown.I don’t know where people saw signs of Tom being gassed or rocked.Right after the eye poke, he walks toward the cage normally. Minutes after he looks shaky because (and I say this from experience) not being able to see with your eye hurting is pretty damn terrifying.I was playing (European) football once and got a very slight corneal laceration. It hurt like hell, and I can barely remember being that scared: not being able to see and your eye itching badly was no fun.And mine was just from a brush, not a traumatic impact.I was examined in the ER, and the doctor said, indeed, that my eye was “fine.”That means I didn’t need surgery and it would heal on its own, not that my eye was functional or that I could expose it even to sunlight.Just like Aspinall, I left with my eye patched up and given pain-relief/healing drops to apply regularly. It’s not like they put a patch on you just for pirate jokes.Yeah, I guess. When I hit the heavy bag, I extend my fingers. Or when drilling technique. But in sparring? I’ve never poked anyone, nor been poked myself.Because it’s illegal, it’s a foul, your coach corrects you, your training partner corrects you, the fighter must correct it.Everything we learn in combat sports is basically about overriding or modifying the body’s natural instinctive reactions.Maybe I’m being picky, but I think eyes are kind of important.Even if he could open it (which I’m pretty sure he couldn’t (and it probably hurt even closed), being half-blind or seeing blurry is not only a huge handicap, but exposing yourself to take punches in the face knowing your eye is damaged to an extent doesn't sound very smart.