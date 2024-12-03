Did Shogun ever throw a tornado kick in the UFC?

wrestlefan
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Apr 4, 2013
- Messages
- 1,949
- Reaction score
- 1,319
Quick question. I can't recall. I think the answer is no. Many thanks.
I thought he pulled back on that twirl.He tried one vs Jon Jones, but it didn't work, as Jones had already checked up on the weather report.
Got a clip?Yes. But you'll have to rewatch all his fights to find out when. Thank me later
I think both guys when they won the belt were at their best. Shogun blew his knee after that second Machida fight and that was it. But he was getting back to form prior to thatShogun and Rampage were not the same fighters there were in Pride when they came to the UFC.