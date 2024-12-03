Did Shogun ever throw a tornado kick in the UFC?

Quick question. I can't recall. I think the answer is no. Many thanks.
 
Nah. His knees were shot by the time he was in the UFC. He couldn't do a lot of the athletic stuff he made his trademark in PRIDE.

He'd already had a bunch of surgeries on both knees before he even made his UFC debut against Forrest Griffin.

There's a reason "Healthy knees Shogun" is on the mythical fighter list.
 
His knees had already gone for a shit by the time he got to ufc , he barley kick at all in his fight either Henderson
 
Shogun and Rampage were not the same fighters there were in Pride when they came to the UFC.
 
I think both guys when they won the belt were at their best. Shogun blew his knee after that second Machida fight and that was it. But he was getting back to form prior to that

Rampage looked great in the ufc for a few years.
 
