Media Did Sean Strickland take everything Colby Covington worked for ?

He's mediocre level viral with social media loving "political" fanboys.
So he's taken everything Dana is working for.
 
a lot of fighters support trump, not just colby. most fighters are trying to become champ, not just colby. so in that sense, sean is “taking everything that they worked for.” coulda been colby, if only he were ready to go when they wanted him to fight tyron. and the moral of the story is take that title shot on short notice when it’s offered.
 
Psychedelic said:
Colby's latest interview with Submission Radio - 33k in 7 days



Strickland's latest youtube video - 265k in 12 hours



In that same video, Strickland is rubbing shoulders with Donald Trump, beating up popular Gen Z influencers, and beefing with Jake Paul.
Plus Sean has Nina Drama drapped all over him ready to bear his children, while Colby has to pay a premium for budget Instathots to stand by him for a photo shoot while calling his fans nerds and virgins

colby-covington-cool.png
 
They're both just reaping the benefits of doing what Dana wants them to do by pandering to the retarded shithole states. Dana will take in and market as many alt-right drones as he can, because for some odd reason he has it in his head that rumble/"alternative social media" site traffic actually matters.
 
Authenticity + Beating Izzy is too much for Colby to compete with. Colby looked rusty AF against Usman(part 2) & Leon, likely because he hadn't fought in over a year on each occasion.

His entitled suburban attitude, which is entirely juxtaposed to Strickland's 'came from the gutter' mindset, cost him in the end.

Strickland on the other hand stayed busy, losing occasionally but still growing & persevering nonetheless. So that when his opportunity came he was fully prepared to take advantage.

Also Eric Nicksick
 
1. Objectively speaking, Sean is not cringe. Colby is.
2. Like him or not, Sean can be funny. Annoying, but also funny. Colby had some 2-3 funny comments, but 99% is cringe.
3. People prefer watching a guy who talks freely, not a guy who clearly has a script and is surrounded by 2-3 women who smile artificially, while he also smiles artificially.
4. Most of all, Sean was a champion and he beat the shit out of Israel. This matters a lot. He is the guy who beat for 25 minutes the arrogant ex-champion. Colby lost 3 title fights. And his last fight was a shit show.
5. No idea about Trump, but it doesn't seem like Sean is pushing politics into his speeches. He talks about social stuff, but he doesn't "scream" angrily. While Colby is just Colby.
 
Strickland actually took the belt from Adesanya. That brings a lot of attention, and was the biggest factor here. Colby never took it from Usman. Sean also didn't try to play heel. He placed himself on one side of the fanbase and gave the people what they wanted. People relate to Sean more than Colby. Sean talks about the POS car he still drives around. Colby pays hookers to take pictures with him on someone's boat.
 
Get To Da Choppa said:
Plus Sean has Nina Drama drapped all over him ready to bear his children, while Colby has to pay a premium for budget Instathots to stand by him for a photo shoot while calling his fans nerds and virgins

colby-covington-cool.png
Lmfao Call the Cops Colby, King of the Hover Hands
 
Sean won a real title. Sean has a woman that is actually interested in him that he didn't give money for her time. Sean fights ranked contenders. Sean is not washed up. Colby wishes he was Strickland.
 
Neither of them have gotten anything like the same attention Sonnen did for the same act.
 
Colby is fabricated. Sean is a legit crazy man.
 
