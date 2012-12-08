Did Scott Jorgenson lose his spots?

first, i am always rooting for young guns, one of my favorite fighters ever, has a style like robbie lawler and hits incredibly hard. just how i like it.

i thought his skin issue made him unique and cool but i'm sure he didn't think so, maybe was self concious about it? anyways, at the weigh ins i didn't see anything and i noticed his spots had been growing over the years,

did that happen naturally or is there some type of procedure to that?
 
I was thinking about this too, maybe the picture quality on the stream just wasn't good enough to see it. Or perhaps they are gone.
 
Procedure probably. It's really none of our business though.
 
I imagine that would be one of the first things he would do when he got a little money.
 
My dad has vitiligo. Eventually you will become completely white and it has nothing to do with procedures.
 
I didn't get to see the weigh ins. But it would be badass if he did lose his spots, then came to the next fight with stripes instead.
 
Velasquez FC said:
My dad has vitiligo. Eventually you will become completely white.
That's what I came to say. I wasn't exactly sure, but I thought I heard that it just keeps going and eventually is all the same colour. Thought I might've heard it on a UFC broacast, or interview about him.
 
What about the saying "A Jorgensen cant change its spots"?
 
Definitely looked like it. None of my concern how he lost them.
 
It's not that he lost them. It's that they just took over so to speak. An African American kid at my highschool had it. He had a whole bunch of white spots everywhere. But by the end of the year, his whole face was white.
 
I noticed in his last fight they've pretty much taken over his body
 
Velasquez FC said:
My dad has vitiligo. Eventually you will become completely white and it has nothing to do with procedures.
This is what happened. He's been completely white for a while now.
 
Apparently people don't know how vitiligo works.

a.jpg
 
yeah its none of my business, i wasn't trying to pry like this was an omgtmz thread. i just wondered, in general, how that would happen.

but i always thought it looked cool, thanks for the replies. His last fight he still had a bit though, at the weigh ins he looked a lot whiter
 
