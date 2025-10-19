Did RDR blow up the image of BJJ specialists in MMA?

Söze Aldo

Söze Aldo

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Jul 26, 2024
Messages
3,508
Reaction score
13,082
Are BJJ and MMA taking further and further paths apart?
 
My guess is his 4th fight for the year just caught up with him. He was all over Allen in the first round.
Credit to Allen. He came back and beat on him enough to get him out of there.
 
I wouldnt blame BJJ in this case.

RdR always had the issue of pushing himself. I dont know if its mainly cardio or mental or a mix of both but its not the first time it happens. He also gave up in his second match against Malaykhin.
 
No.

RDR blew up the reputation of norovirus in mma.

Norovirus has been consistently underrated, now it's getting the respect it deserves.
 
I think that BJJ specialists have had a terrible reputation for a while now. Kron Gracie, Paul Craig, etc. So many more.
 
the problem with BJJ is that it is philosophically the opposite of effective fighting. it is specifically a sport and not a martial art. it wrecks the killer instinct in specialists. instead of "go for the throat and neutralize the enemy" jiu jitsu encourages a game of dry humping and positioning. strikes aren't allowed so BJJ guys lose their natural timing and aggression.
 
KBE6EKCTAH_CCP said:
I think that BJJ specialists have had a terrible reputation for a while now. Kron Gracie, Paul Craig, etc. So many more.
Click to expand...

It takes a different style than the guard player to make it effective in mma.

Glover Teixera had a great career, mauled Jan with offensive top game bjj. The old vale tudo style bjj with smash passing and gnp.

The guard players who used it best complemented bjj with offensive MT and would kick and knee wrestlers without fear of td because they were happy to play guard, that would be your Werdum and Oliveira.

What you can't do is have bad clinch, bad top game, and bad striking.

I would not say RDR is guilty of those three, but his stamina was clearly compromised in this specific fight and his striking still needs plenty of work.
 
shunyata said:
It takes a different style than the guard player to make it effective in mma.

Glover Teixera had a great career, mauled Jan with offensive top game bjj. The old vale tudo style bjj with smash passing and gnp.

The guard players who used it best complemented bjj with offensive MT and would kick and knee wrestlers without fear of td because they were happy to play guard, that would be your Werdum and Oliveira.

What you can't do is have bad clinch, bad top game, and bad striking.

I would not say RDR is guilty of those three, but his stamina was clearly compromised in this specific fight and his striking still needs plenty of work.
Click to expand...
exactly.

being one dimensional is going to screw you in MMA, no matter what your background is.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,275,823
Messages
58,007,863
Members
175,905
Latest member
hermann

Share this page

Back
Top