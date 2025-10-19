Did RDR blow up the image of BJJ specialists in MMA?

It takes a different style than the guard player to make it effective in mma.
Glover Teixera had a great career, mauled Jan with offensive top game bjj. The old vale tudo style bjj with smash passing and gnp.
The guard players who used it best complemented bjj with offensive MT and would kick and knee wrestlers without fear of td because they were happy to play guard, that would be your Werdum and Oliveira.
What you can't do is have bad clinch, bad top game, and bad striking.
I would not say RDR is guilty of those three, but his stamina was clearly compromised in this specific fight and his striking still needs plenty of work.