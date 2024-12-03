Did Randy Couture have any weakness as a fighter aside from being old?

I

Intermission

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Nov 2, 2024
Messages
648
Reaction score
404
- Olympic alternate Greco Roman wrestler

-learned boxing in the army. Outstruck the karateka/brawler Chuck Lidell in the first fight

- good chin

- Mentally solid


Why did he lose so many fights despite having no glaring weakness?

And what happened in that second Liddell fight? What the hell was he doing? Did he have a brain lapse? Loss of concentration?
 
I would still list his striking as a weakness.
His clinch boxing was nice, but I don't know if homeboy ever threw a kick.





Maybe his judgement too (see J.O. vid)
<6>
 
Nobody will ever come into MMA at 34 years and do what he did.

Would have been wild to see him in some even better prime years.
 
Lack of punching power. Yes he has TKOs on his record.

Primarily a wrestling specialist. Although he understood BJJ very well, he wasn't the biggest submission grappler.

What you see is what you get type of a fighter. He wasn't going to surprise you with some random move like Anderson Silva.
 
He always fought the best of the best. That's why he has a lot of losses. A high number of his fights were title fights and he won titles 5 times in 2 different divisions. Plus he was undersized as a heavyweight.
 
cws80us said:
He always fought the best of the best. That's why he has a lot of losses. A high number of his fights were title fights and he won titles 5 times in 2 different divisions. Plus he was undersized as a heavyweight.
Click to expand...
Yeah having everyone 20 lbs and at least 10 years younger didn't help
 
His weaknesses were

Stiff/inflexible
Not that fast or agile
Weak submission game
Weak kicking/kneeing/elbowing game
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,253,693
Messages
56,601,161
Members
175,302
Latest member
jmftutorial

Share this page

Back
Top