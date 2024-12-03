Did Randy Couture have any weakness as a fighter aside from being old?

Intermission
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Nov 2, 2024
- Messages
- 648
- Reaction score
- 404
- Olympic alternate Greco Roman wrestler
-learned boxing in the army. Outstruck the karateka/brawler Chuck Lidell in the first fight
- good chin
- Mentally solid
Why did he lose so many fights despite having no glaring weakness?
And what happened in that second Liddell fight? What the hell was he doing? Did he have a brain lapse? Loss of concentration?
-learned boxing in the army. Outstruck the karateka/brawler Chuck Lidell in the first fight
- good chin
- Mentally solid
Why did he lose so many fights despite having no glaring weakness?
And what happened in that second Liddell fight? What the hell was he doing? Did he have a brain lapse? Loss of concentration?