Did Pereira fast for Ramadan?

mb23100 said:
I don't understand all this Ramadan stuff. If you're muslim , why schedule a fight anywhere near it?
Kid this is an opportunity. You get an opportunity you take it or not. It just shows who you are...

But it seems you just don't wanna fight. If a kid like you doesn't want to fight, that's ok, but just say you don't want to fight.
 
I missed out on this drama. So Alex is a Muslim too and Magomed fooled everyone by letting them think he has been fasting. Wow.
 
Goat Poster said:
Look, if you had one shot or one opportunity
To seize everything you ever wanted in one moment
Would you capture it or just let it slip?
Yo
 
I’ve got to tip toe around this stuff as I’m assuming I got a yellow card from terrorist sympathetic mod, but maybe he found Jesus?
 
FreedomCricket said:
Alex isn't a Muslim. He is christian.
He is not a Christian. He converted to Islam but doesn´t talk about religion nor has he ever said he left. He is most likely just none-religion follower or non-practicing.

He doesn´t subscribe to any religion in this stage perhaps or perhaps he wants to keep it private what he believes in.

I would say his current state is none-religion..

But at the end it doesn´t matter what both guys believe in but their careers matter and individual journey´s
 
Do we have any confirmation that Alex is no longer Muslim? I've heard conflicting things. I've even heard he was tricked into reciting the Muslim conversion words and didn't understand it.

It always annoys me when people from other countries throw their culture away by embracing the religion of another. I hope he's seen the light.
 
Senzo Tanaka said:
Do we have any confirmation that Alex is no longer Muslim?
I doubt that participating in tribal stuff like he does is in any way halal. Plus most of the other Muslim fighters love pontificating and making moral judgements while Alex hasn't done any of that.
 
