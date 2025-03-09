Did Pereira fast for Ramadan?

Pereira isnt a muslim anymore, if he was it was only for a short period.
why is a failed muslim criticizing another muslim's dedication to his religion? he should just stay in his lane then ffs.Pereira isnt a muslim anymore, if he was it was only for a short period.
So you can piss and moan constantlyI don't understand all this Ramadan stuff. If you're muslim , why schedule a fight anywhere near it?
When he did it?why is a failed muslim criticizing another muslim's dedication to his religion? he should just stay in his lane then ffs.
Kid this is an opportunity. You get an opportunity you take it or not. It just shows who you are...I don't understand all this Ramadan stuff. If you're muslim , why schedule a fight anywhere near it?
Probably didn’t want to marry a relative like Khabib didLike until he got hungry?
Don't act like you haven't banged your cousin or at least made out with her when you got drunk!Probably didn’t want to marry a relative like Khabib did
Look, if you had one shot or one opportunityKid this is an opportunity. You get an opportunity you take it or not. It just shows who you are...
But it seems you just don't wanna fight. If a kid like you doesn't want to fight, that's ok, but just say you don't want to fight.
Alex isn't a Muslim. He is christian.
stop spreading false rumors sherbro....why is a failed muslim criticizing another muslim's dedication to his religion? he should just stay in his lane then ffs.
Do we have any confirmation that Alex is no longer Muslim?