Did PEDs make Barry Bonds a better baseball player?

Even before he took steroids, he had a great hand and eye coordination and phenomenal baseball hitting fundamentals.
I guess the roids made his swing faster. But his skills and abilities was always there.
The swinging of the bat faster perhaps made have more homeruns than he probably should have had.
But saying all that, was he better baseball player because of PEDs?
Thoughts?
