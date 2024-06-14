  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Did PEDs make Barry Bonds a better baseball player?

Did PEDs make Barry Bonds a better baseball player?

  • Total voters
    2
Takes_Two_To_Tango

Takes_Two_To_Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
32,682
Reaction score
43,374
Even before he took steroids, he had a great hand and eye coordination and phenomenal baseball hitting fundamentals.

I guess the roids made his swing faster. But his skills and abilities was always there.

The swinging of the bat faster perhaps made have more homeruns than he probably should have had.

But saying all that, was he better baseball player because of PEDs?

Thoughts?

1050762112_f9bcd6e6c1_w.jpg
 
Better? Of course, even if they only helped him recover faster.
Did they make him one of the best players ever? Absolutely not. It doesn't take much power to hit home runs, it comes form perfect contact with the ball. That's not something you can get from PEDs. It's simply skill and practice.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,240,383
Messages
55,689,094
Members
174,898
Latest member
Yvonne

Share this page

Back
Top