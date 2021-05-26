  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Did Paul Buentello Ever Do Don't Fear Me Before or After The Incident?

No. Would you?

Even if he did, he only really ever meant it there.

TIMBER!!!

This reminds me of ninja on nye. Can I in before who and what on myself?
 
WaylonMercy5150 said:
Seemed liked he thought people were gonna know what he was talking about.
That’s what makes it so fascinating.

Why the fuck would he think people would know?

Unless he had already established the routine it is mind bogglingly deluded to think a crowd of people would figure out the catchphrase in his head.
That is some psych ward level shit.
 
