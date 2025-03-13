  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Movies Did Palpatine throw the fight or did Mace legit win?

jml4life said:
He threw the fight like Mark Coleman against Takada in Pride

We know that Yoda is about the same if not better than Windu, and Palpatine fought Yoda evenly. No way Palpatine loses that quickly to Windu. He didn't even use his force lightning until that gullible sap Anakin came in

Edit: I know Lucas said Windu won legitimately, but this is the guy that chickened out with the Jar Jar Binks as sith lord angle because of fan backlash, so excuse me if I don't fully take his word for it

afp-getty_103394894-1200x893.jpg


Edit 2: yes there's that whole Vaapad shatter point thing, but for a guy as calculating as Palpatine, it's not like him to leave everything up in a duel. He used a lot more force power in his duel against Yoda and none here against Windu.
 
