He threw the fight like Mark Coleman against Takada in PrideWe know that Yoda is about the same if not better than Windu, and Palpatine fought Yoda evenly. No way Palpatine loses that quickly to Windu. He didn't even use his force lightning until that gullible sap Anakin came inEdit: I know Lucas said Windu won legitimately, but this is the guy that chickened out with the Jar Jar Binks as sith lord angle because of fan backlash, so excuse me if I don't fully take his word for itEdit 2: yes there's that whole Vaapad shatter point thing, but for a guy as calculating as Palpatine, it's not like him to leave everything up in a duel. He used a lot more force power in his duel against Yoda and none here against Windu.