Did no one tell Khamzat rolling with women is Haram?

FlyAmericanEagle said:
Don't they inbreed too? That's what that MMA guru guy said.
Click to expand...
Dagestani do, but not Chechens. Chechens see their cousins (even third generation cousins) as siblings.

I don't really know why Dagestanis adopted inbreeding, not every muslim nation does tbh even though most of them do.

I heard the younger generations don't practize it all anymore and it's not surprising because nowadays youth in Dagestan are more modern even though it's still islamic.
 
If Muslim men didn't have sex with woman then how teh fuck are there so many of them?
 
Last edited:
KavkazDominance said:
Dagestani do, but not Chechens. Chechens see their cousins (even third generation cousins) as siblings.

I don't really know why Dagestanis adopted inbreeding, not every muslim nation does tbh even though most of them do.

I heard the younger generations don't practize it all anymore and it's not surprising because nowadays youth in Dagestan are more modern even though it's still islamic.
Click to expand...
Chechen mma fighter Azamat Amagov said in one interview that he is second cousin of Adlan Amagov and in another interview that they are blood related through both mother and father of Adlan.
 
Feniamin said:
Chechen mma fighter Azamat Amagov said in one interview that he is second cousin of Adlan Amagov and in another interview that they are blood related through both mother and father of Adlan.
Click to expand...
What he means by that is that his father is his blood relative while somebody in his mother family is a relative through another marriage with somebody in his family
 
Islam is a religion of convenience for those people in that region. They do all kinds of stuff for personal gratification including messing around with women, but choose to flaunt religion when they are out in the public.

Suarez who used to be his team mate, also said he was in a Sauna with her and both of them in their bathing suits. Khamzat kept trying to wrestle with her in the Sauna until she told him strictly to back off and he did. I am a Muslim as well so yes, it is totally Haram to touch a lady who is not your wife, daughter, sister or mother. It is in the Quran.
 
MMAFanCal said:
Islam is a religion of convenience for those people in that region. They do all kinds of stuff for personal gratification including messing around with women, but choose to flaunt religion when they are out in the public.

Suarez who used to be his team mate, also said he was in a Sauna with her and both of them in their bathing suits. Khamzat kept trying to wrestle with her in the Sauna until she told him strictly to back off and he did. I am a Muslim as well so yes, it is totally Haram to touch a lady who is not your wife, daughter, sister or mother. It is in the Quran.
Click to expand...
You’re a joke of a Muslim.
 
RichardHarrow said:
You’re a joke of a Muslim.
Click to expand...

LOL Seriously? Based on what? What part of what I wrote got you so butthurt that you would attack me personally. You know nothing about me so based on the fact that I recited the exact Haram portion that is stated in Quran, makes you think you have the right judge my character? Sorry, before I got married, I lived a life of abstinence and avoided any form of physical contact with women who were not "Mahram" to me as per what I was taught and what I read since childhood. I make no apologies for having such control over temptations and desires. I know I never could fathom ever doing what Khamzat is doing in that video. If that makes me a 'joke' of a Muslim to you then I don't give a sh*t.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

S
The Only Fight That Matters: Makhachev vs. Khamzat at Middleweight
2
Replies
26
Views
514
WoozyFailGuy
WoozyFailGuy

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,283,079
Messages
58,480,854
Members
176,050
Latest member
Azat P

Share this page

Back
Top