Did Niki Glaser go too far on her SNL monologue?

Nikki Glaser is frickin' hilarious, that was a decent set but she's capable of much better, she obviously had to tone it down for network television, but catch her on a podcast and she will have you gasping for air from nonstop laughter, she is definitely a legit top tier comedianette
My father was killed by a drunk driver and Sam Kinison made jokes about drunk driving, and I was never offended, even as a kid. I knew he was just trying to say the most craziest shit possible, to make people laugh. The best kind of laughs are the "oh shit! did he just say that!?" kinda laughs anyway.
At least to me.
That's why I got into listening to standup comedy in the first place.