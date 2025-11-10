Did Niki Glaser go too far on her SNL monologue?

"The uploader has not made this video available in your country."

What did she say?

Edit: nvm, downloaded it.
 
She fucking went all out

Craziest moonologue in SNL history

This is what happens when you get a real comedian to do the opening monologue

I hate the dumb looks on the peoples faces in the back getting all offended and shit.
 
Nikki Glaser is frickin' hilarious, that was a decent set but she's capable of much better, she obviously had to tone it down for network television, but catch her on a podcast and she will have you gasping for air from nonstop laughter, she is definitely a legit top tier comedianette
 
lol @ the idea of a comedian going too far.

People are such pussies nowadays.

My father was killed by a drunk driver and Sam Kinison made jokes about drunk driving, and I was never offended, even as a kid. I knew he was just trying to say the most craziest shit possible, to make people laugh. The best kind of laughs are the "oh shit! did he just say that!?" kinda laughs anyway.

At least to me.

That's why I got into listening to standup comedy in the first place.
 
Haha definitely farther than I have seen anyone go on SNL in a long time. I thought it was funny though.
 
Wait, she was the host and the person who warms up the crowd? Alrighty...
 
So Nikki tell us what you like ... so much for the mystery lol

 
I'm a big fan. if you thought she was incentive, there are some reruns of Golden Girls you can watch.
 
