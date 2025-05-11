did natalia silva surpise anyone else?

RockyLockridge
Steel Belt
@Steel
- Joined
Oct 25, 2013
- Messages
- 30,503
- Reaction score
- 32,822
Wow she made that look easy Grasso, a former champion who had a pretty competitive fight for valentina before getting stomped in the 3rd fight.
Probably the obvious pick for the next title shot I'd imagine. even if she doesn't beat valentina now, Her future is looking super bright
