did natalia silva surpise anyone else?

Wow she made that look easy Grasso, a former champion who had a pretty competitive fight for valentina before getting stomped in the 3rd fight.


Probably the obvious pick for the next title shot I'd imagine. even if she doesn't beat valentina now, Her future is looking super bright
 
She looked good but didn't go forward at all. I can picture her and Val having a staring contest most of the fight.
 
She is good. But too much running around and point fighting for my liking.
 
She very skilled she just completely lacks killer instinct. It’s WMMA though and she’s young so she can probably be champ.
 
Val is fighting Weili next imo, so Natty might have to fight Weili for her title shot.
 
