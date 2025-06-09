Did Merab’s striking get better?

SalvadorAllende said:
All thing considered yes. He mixed it really well with his grappling last weekend.

He even tagged Suga Shin a lot... and OMalley has great defense.
Need to rewatch the first fight, but I remember Merab throwing his combos to set up an entry, or right after he bailed on a TD attempt, as an exit. It seemed like he was actually throwing this time with the intent of doing damage and landing meaningfully on the feet.
 
I cant tell if it was sean regressing or Merab improving but i was shocked at how many times merab would stand infront of him and bang.

O'malley dropped the ball. Merab gave him every chance to land his killshots, and he let it go.
 
RockyLockridge said:
I cant tell if it was sean regressing or Merab improving but i was shocked at how many times merab would stand infront of him and bang.

O'malley dropped the ball. Merab gave him every chance to land his killshots, and he let it go.
It’s cause he quit masturbating.
 
No ,O malley is just to fragile and had to evade contact as much as possible to avoid being crushed and foiled, which made merab looking like his striking was always on point
 
