Did Mayweather steal his villain persona from an obscure wrestler?

After watching this video I'd love to hear someone still defend that "Money" is a unique heel character created by Mayweather:



Going into his fight with Carlos Baldomir I think most will be able to see the direct parallels with Mayweather's prediction that he'd beat Carlos by "Givin' him one of deez and a few of dose.." followed by guttural sounds as if he was both getting choked and choking someone.
 
I thought Floyd kinda adopted his character from Ric Flair's character in the 1980's. Conor McGregor seemed to do the same.

 
but did he actually give him one of these and/or did he follow up on his promise to deliver one of those?
 
I think he just copied all the rappers he listened to and all the gangbangers he knew.
 
