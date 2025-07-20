Did Max show some mercy in the 1st?

piropiro
To me it seemed that after the first knockdown fairly early in the opening round Dustin was in serious trouble and Max was somewhat surprised to almost finish him so soon, with the retirement fight and all ... so he hesitated and let his foot off the violence pedal slightly, basically allowing him to recover. Maybe not a conscious decision but to me there seemed a definite hesitation to go for the kill, and it wasn't about Dustin playing possum or anything strategic like that.