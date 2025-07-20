  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Did Max show some mercy in the 1st?

To me it seemed that after the first knockdown fairly early in the opening round Dustin was in serious trouble and Max was somewhat surprised to almost finish him so soon, with the retirement fight and all ... so he hesitated and let his foot off the violence pedal slightly, basically allowing him to recover. Maybe not a conscious decision but to me there seemed a definite hesitation to go for the kill, and it wasn't about Dustin playing possum or anything strategic like that.
 
Just my guess; he knows Dustin is hard to get out of there and didn’t want to blow his wad trying to finish him early in a 5 round fight. Probably also felt that he had the advantage in the striking this time around so he figured he’d get the finish eventually if things kept trending the way that they were.
 
I think its a combo of what everyone said above .

Max is a fighter's fighter and so is Dustin...he definitely didnt want to blast him out of there in round 1 ...

But he's also aware Dustin isnt some chump and can survive almost anything ( think the eddie fight, hooker fight and St denis fight)

And no doubt he's thinking its 5 rounder no need to rush it ...which he was right in the end
..

Max isn't some rookie...certified veteran and legend just like Poirer..

Showing respect during battle isnt weak...its honorable ...just as long as you dont over respect them and cant compete properly..( think GSP vs Hughes 1)
 
He 100% showed mercy there. He did it a few times in the fight. He held back a lot just overall as well. Feel like he really coulda put it on him the entire time and chose not to.
 
Really it looked like Max backed off a bit. He didn't want his buddy goung out like that - a different fighter imo Max finishes him in that sequence. He had DP done n just let up - This happened 1st and 2nd rd . Max gets you hurt hes great at goung after the finish n doesn't let up - was weird to see but glad it ended how it did FP is a legend.
 
