Did Luigi Mangione have a valid reason to assassinate CEO Brian Thompson?

  • Yes, he had legitimate reasons to kill him. And it was inevitable.

    Votes: 2 28.6%

  • Yes, it was valid, but it's still wrong.

    Votes: 2 28.6%

  • There is no justification for this kind of actions.

    Votes: 2 28.6%

  • I don't know.

    Votes: 1 14.3%

  • No comment.

    Votes: 0 0.0%
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
At the most part it's usually wrong to kill someone, but was it reasonable justification on his part?

When you consider what Brian Thompson supposedly did in his role with the UnitedHealthcare company.

Apparently he denied claims that caused deaths of very sick people.

However if Luigi did this to send a message to a wider scope of what's going on in the health insurance industry.

Than what's your thoughts on that?


The only thing it did do was send a message he made himself a martyr but the actual act of assassination itself doesn't do much because they probably already assigned a new guy to the CEO job things will go on like normal at that company I don't think they would even care if ceo got killed all over the country.
 
We live in a time where shooting one person in the head is worse than murdering thousands by bombs, millions by legal opioids, ruining thousands by addictive gambling, killing millions by creating addictive food products and denying thousands in insurance claims so they die.

I understand he was a dad but so was Osama. The law does not dictate morality and this man was definitely evil even though he didn’t break any laws.
 
That is true but it seems to be working since even bezos said he wasn’t hosting this extravagant wedding.
 
Well no. They died from being sick and CEOs don't play a hands on role like that where they're personally denying claims. They have claims adjusters for that.

Insurance is a massive scam in general. The whole thing is one big scam. If no one had insurance, prices for these types of procedure would plummet and people wouldn't need insurance to pay for them.

Killing one CEO is a symbolic gesture which won't end the scam and this guy's kids will now grow up without a father and with tons of money and a grudge against poor people.
 
That's well said explanation, thank you.
 
Their rates will probably go up to pay for the added security so he probably actually hurt people more than helped them.
 
