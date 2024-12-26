Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
At the most part it's usually wrong to kill someone, but was it reasonable justification on his part?
When you consider what Brian Thompson supposedly did in his role with the UnitedHealthcare company.
Apparently he denied claims that caused deaths of very sick people.
However if Luigi did this to send a message to a wider scope of what's going on in the health insurance industry.
Than what's your thoughts on that?
