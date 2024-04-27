cottagecheesefan
She is currently getting flack because she has a memoir to be released next month.
In it, she details shooting her family’s puppy (14 month old) for being a bad dog, biting people and killing chickens, which she says is part of farm life.
Pretty bad unforced error. Even if dog was a problem, don’t write about it lol
