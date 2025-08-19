Did Khamzat take it easy on DDP?

goatfarmer
I felt like Khamzat purposely didn't get violent with the GnP on DDP because the two seemed to be friends or at least friendly with each other. What say you?
I can't think of a single fight where he had violent GnP.
Khamzat does not have GnP.
i'll watch that one again. maybe tha'ts the one fight. I just remember him slamming him around and carrying him until he could get the choke. same for the holland fight. the rest of his fights he didn't entertain it at all. he doesn't posture up and try to throw heavy shots. he goes for the back and...throws half hearted RNC attempts. At least his UFC career.He battered the leach pretty good which made him give up the choke
Wasn't his first fight in the UFC a GnP finish? I seem to recall him finishing people with funny looking hammer fists a la old school Brock.I can't think of a single fight where he had violent GnP.
Khamzat does not have GnP.
i'll watch that one again. maybe tha'ts the one fight. I just remember him slamming him around and carrying him until he could get the choke. same for the holland fight. the rest of his fights he didn't entertain it at all. he doesn't posture up and try to throw heavy shots. he goes for the back and...throws half hearted RNC attempts. At least his UFC career.
He also showed good ground and pound vs McKee in his 2nd ufc-fight, where he finished him by ground and pound.i'll watch that one again. maybe tha'ts the one fight. I just remember him slamming him around and carrying him until he could get the choke. same for the holland fight. the rest of his fights he didn't entertain it at all. he doesn't posture up and try to throw heavy shots. he goes for the back and...throws half hearted RNC attempts. At least his UFC career.
think he's ever going to return to it again at the highest levels or no? I'm having some doubts.He also showed good ground and pound vs McKee in his 2nd ufc-fight, where he finished him by ground and pound.
He had moments of decent ground and pound vs Usman in round 1, but pretty much nothing in rounds 2 or 3.
In his fights before UFC, he had a lot of ground and pound finishes, I think 3, then one KO on the feet, and two submissions, in his 6 fights.
I forgot, he did land some good elbows and punches on Rob as well, before the finishing sequence.think he's ever going to return to it again at the highest levels or no? I'm having some doubts.
Thank God the first response said everything that needed to be said on this one lol.
