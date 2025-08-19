  • The upgrade to XenForo 2.3.7 has now been completed. Please report any issues to our administrators.

Did Khamzat take it easy on DDP?

Haha, damn. I guess I'll have to go do some rewatching. I somehow remember him being way more aggressive with the striking in his other fights.
 
If anything he didn't open himself up too much cause he was controlling him very well and didn't want to risk losing position. In the fight if he's controlling well and DDP isn't getting out, while he's not expending too much energy then it's a safe strategy.
 
He battered the leach pretty good which made him give up the choke
i'll watch that one again. maybe tha'ts the one fight. I just remember him slamming him around and carrying him until he could get the choke. same for the holland fight. the rest of his fights he didn't entertain it at all. he doesn't posture up and try to throw heavy shots. he goes for the back and...throws half hearted RNC attempts. At least his UFC career.
 
I can't think of a single fight where he had violent GnP.
Khamzat does not have GnP.
Wasn't his first fight in the UFC a GnP finish? I seem to recall him finishing people with funny looking hammer fists a la old school Brock.
 
He postured up on the leach and had him flattened out so the leach was pretty helpless that time.

He did pretty much lay in Usman's guard from what I remember
 
What khamzat did by was make a statement to the rest of his division, if I decide to completely nullify your offense, I can

That's gonna screw with some peoples minds
 
He also showed good ground and pound vs McKee in his 2nd ufc-fight, where he finished him by ground and pound.

He had moments of decent ground and pound vs Usman in round 1, but pretty much nothing in rounds 2 or 3.

In his fights before UFC, he had a lot of ground and pound finishes, I think 3, then one KO on the feet, and two submissions, in his 6 fights.
 
think he's ever going to return to it again at the highest levels or no? I'm having some doubts.
 
I forgot, he did land some good elbows and punches on Rob as well, before the finishing sequence.

That's what made Rob stop defending his jaw/neck.

I think it entirely depends on the matchup.
Dricus did well to not let Khamzat get his hook(s) in when he was in a similar spot on his knee against the fence as he had Rob in.

I sure hope he and his team will focus on his ability to do damage in the next fights, might have played it safe to secure the title.
 
