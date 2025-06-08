Did kevin holland fake an injury to get out of the roman dolidze fight?

I just remember kevin holland had a rib injury and the fight against roman was stopped. But now that I think about it I think the guy just faked the injury to get out of the fight and cash his cheque.

Why?

Beecause he fought 3 months later. And 8 months since the roman fight/injury he has had 3 fights.

No knock on the guy. He fights all the time and collects his cheques. But it does seem fishy. Maybe he gets paid extra to lose some fights. HIs fight against RDR ended really quick as well and Holland BJJ isn't that weak.

 
I don’t think he faked it but if he really injured his rib he’s out of serious training for at least 2 months. Maybe he just had a 1 month training camp lol
 
