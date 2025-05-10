Did Ken Shamrock make the most out of his potential?

Intermission
@Brown
Nov 2, 2024
2,862
1,645
If I think of the scariest fighter back in the day it would be Ken. His reign didnt last long and thats the main thing that is held against him.
Biggest feat probably his win over Dan Severn. If Im not missing anyone...
Could Ken have trained differently or smarter and made it to Fedor status or did he make the most of what he got?
How good of a submission wrestler was he at his best?
