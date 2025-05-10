Did Ken Shamrock make the most out of his potential?

If I think of the scariest fighter back in the day it would be Ken. His reign didnt last long and thats the main thing that is held against him.

Biggest feat probably his win over Dan Severn. If Im not missing anyone...

Could Ken have trained differently or smarter and made it to Fedor status or did he make the most of what he got?

How good of a submission wrestler was he at his best?
 
He was pretty dangerous

ken-shamrock-entrance.gif
 
I know muscles dont mean anything so thats why I love mentioning it:cool:

He was jAAAAAACKED....
 
Nah. He should have fought Tank, and Kimbo in 2009

Alot of big fights he just took himself out of, esp early on.

I mean i give him credit, he got huge doing the WWE stuff, but when he came back from that, he wasnt the same. He was like out for 4 years, and older.

Spent alot of time from 2000 on taking serious BEATINGS
 
He did OK in WWE and made life changing money
 
