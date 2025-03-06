Did K-1s initial dissolution strike a huge blow to kickboxing?

I can't speak for the general audience but I can speak for myself.



Literally 1 person I know actually follows kickboxing. I got big into early MMA but soon realized the ground game generally bored me. Got into Pride then kind of shifted over to k1.



K1 had its issues but the two organizations had great skill in making fights feel big. When they ultimately folded, I then had one foot out the door. Then it seemed to be very scattered since then. Glory seems to be holding strong but it seems to be a lot of recycled names at the heavyweights. It's generally not easy to know there's and event on tho and it's not super easy to find.



Ive sort of tried to keep up with it but haven't done a great job.



So ya, for me it probably killed 95% of my watching.