Did K-1s initial dissolution strike a huge blow to kickboxing?

As someone who followed K-1 since 2003 and went back and watched all the old Gp's since the beggining. When they basically went on "pause" after Overeem won the GP in 2010, Kickboxing just was never the same for me.
I do watch Glory from time to time, but I have to admit, I really miss the old days. I wonder if anyone else went through that, or how they reacted to K-1 going bankrupt?
