Did K-1s initial dissolution strike a huge blow to kickboxing?

As someone who followed K-1 since 2003 and went back and watched all the old Gp's since the beggining. When they basically went on "pause" after Overeem won the GP in 2010, Kickboxing just was never the same for me.


I do watch Glory from time to time, but I have to admit, I really miss the old days. I wonder if anyone else went through that, or how they reacted to K-1 going bankrupt?
 
I'm sure it was like that for most people.

Actually, around that time I wanted to go into kickboxing, but when K1 died I was very confused on how to actually become a pro kickboxer. Actually, since I am not a heavyweight, I was confused on how to do that in general lol. Kickboxing was never that easy to follow to be honest.

K1 was really fun and a good spectacle. But...kickboxing is fine now. I like that there is more focus on different weight classes and a more traditional championship belt system. A big time K1 GP would be nice to have, but the old K1 felt too focused on it. Fighting multiple times in one night is good in anime, but in real life it often means the best guy doesn't win as much which I am not a fan of.
 
I ran into Dorian Price like maybe 10 -15 yrs ago at a convention. Remember him? he was a kickboxer trying to get into MMA through The Ultimate Fighter.


I asked him how he was doing. He said he was fighting for It's Showtime! in Netherlands. He said he would really like to go to K-1 but as a WW there's no fights for guys that size (back then)
 
Yeah, I remember him. I think his season was the first TUF I saw (Hughes vs Serra).

Since I was an American teenager I had no idea about Its Showtime! or any of that. Or if I saw those promotions I wasn't sure if they were the "big leagues" or not.

It wasn't that easy to follow kickboxing outside of K1 during the HD Net days or whatever.
 
I can't speak for the general audience but I can speak for myself.

Literally 1 person I know actually follows kickboxing. I got big into early MMA but soon realized the ground game generally bored me. Got into Pride then kind of shifted over to k1.

K1 had its issues but the two organizations had great skill in making fights feel big. When they ultimately folded, I then had one foot out the door. Then it seemed to be very scattered since then. Glory seems to be holding strong but it seems to be a lot of recycled names at the heavyweights. It's generally not easy to know there's and event on tho and it's not super easy to find.

Ive sort of tried to keep up with it but haven't done a great job.

So ya, for me it probably killed 95% of my watching.
 
I liked it towards the end because I was starting to like “it’s showtime” then the glory shit happened and the sport went to crap imo.

I tried when they came on spike, and I thought they were doing good, but couldn’t keep up that momentum when their biggest stars in saki and spong stopped. Badr came too late.
They went that whole “let’s build americans” and it didn’t work! Nobody cared if they were American or not. That’s why the ratings were initially good in the beginning cause you had those big names.

Glory can pull that old feeling out of me here and there, but not enough for me to care anymore.
 
Yeah I pretty much stopped watching KB, aside from a few Glory events here and there.

TBH K-1 was a dead man walking by the time the 2010 GP rolled around.
I consider 2009 the last "great tournament" as far as the big boys are concerned.
 
If anyone is having trouble keeping up with modern Kickboxing, I made a thread a while ago on how to follow the sport (Muay Thai too) :)
 
