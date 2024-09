no, when he won the belt and walked through the pride greats and machida he wasn't at his prime yet. he was still leveraging his athleticism and genetic advantages so he had a lot of potential to grow.



i would say his prime was probably when he fought dc and gus the first time.



when he came back from his ped suspension and struggled against reyes, santos and almost lost to anthony smith due to a mental slip his prime started to go down - but that might also have to do with usada.