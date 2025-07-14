Did Johny boys face change ?

Anything else makes faces grow and look more masculine ?You can't look young forever brother. Plus Jon has put on a lot of weight on top of getting punched in the face for a decade
The one who is taller and not lightskin.Im a little confused... which one is Jon? All I see is two black guys.
Buy glassesBoth look pretty dam dark to me.
there are natty big heads like mine and Tito Brozs. Then there are heads and faces that grow after adulthood.IDK man. Have you tried reaching out Tito Ortiz? Tito's head isn't just for looks you know
My head is 60 cms / 23.6 inches.
Did Titos mom really name him after our president of Yugoslavia ?How dare you put your head in the same category as Tito Ortiz. Mine is around 23.5-24 inches too.
If you look at Overeem his face changed a lot due to all the horse meat
That’s RACIST