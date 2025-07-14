Did Johny boys face change ?

You can't look young forever brother. Plus Jon has put on a lot of weight on top of getting punched in the face for a decade
 
Aside from roids giving you a bigger face/nose, he's just getting older.
 
Ears fixed, hairline holding ground, teeth made of adamantium, yeah he’s
no doubt going to make some friends
 
Thepaintbucket said:
IDK man. Have you tried reaching out Tito Ortiz? Tito's head isn't just for looks you know
there are natty big heads like mine and Tito Brozs. Then there are heads and faces that grow after adulthood.
My head is 60 cms / 23.6 inches.
 
Trabaho said:
How dare you put your head in the same category as Tito Ortiz. Mine is around 23.5-24 inches too.

If you look at Overeem his face changed a lot due to all the horse meat
 
Thepaintbucket said:
Did Titos mom really name him after our president of Yugoslavia ?

I think Tito wasn't even a name but his nick name. Ti to. You this. You do this, you do this and you over there you do this. Ti to. At least I been told this story once. .
We had a Mexican soccer player in Herzegovina and his name was Ivan. Couldn't blend in more with that name.
 
