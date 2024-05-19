Did John Fury cost Tyson Fury the fight? Told him to "coast"

Leon Edwards
In the press conference Tyson said going into the 11th and 12th he thought he was up so did not step on the gas. He said his corner told him that he was up
During the fight John fury was constantly talking over sugar hill. sugar hill is the trainer who was not able to give clear instructions due to John.
John actually told fury he was winning and that he should "coast"
