Did John Fury cost Tyson Fury the fight? Told him to "coast"

Leon Edwards

Leon Edwards

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Aug 21, 2022
Messages
541
Reaction score
1,030
In the press conference Tyson said going into the 11th and 12th he thought he was up so did not step on the gas. He said his corner told him that he was up

During the fight John fury was constantly talking over sugar hill. sugar hill is the trainer who was not able to give clear instructions due to John.

John actually told fury he was winning and that he should "coast"
 
Last edited:
Leon Edwards said:
In the press conference Tyson said going into the 11th and 12th he thought he was up so did not step on the gas.
Click to expand...
so he only lost because he stopped fighting? i don't think that's quite the excuse he thinks it is. if he actually had done that, he would've been retarded and would've deserved to lose.

he didn't lose because of a miscalculation of the scorecards. he lost because usyk boxed his ears off and scrambled his brain in the process.
 
Leon Edwards said:
In the press conference Tyson said going into the 11th and 12th he thought he was up so did not step on the gas. He said his corner told him that he was up

During the fight John fury was constantly talking over sugar hill. sugar hill is the trainer who was not able to give clear instructions due to John.

John actually told fury he was winning and that he should "coast"
Click to expand...
Well, that's certainly wasn't good advice.
 
I feel like listening to John Fury is a mistake in general.
 
A lot of cornermen tell their fighters that they're up even when they're not. John Fury probably thought that the decision would go their way and not to risk getting knocked out. Usyk always closes strong so he was likely going to win the late rounds regardless of whether Tyson chose to coast or not.
 
Why in the world did he let his loudmouth dad in the corner? I’m not saying that’s why he lost, but the spoke over sugar at every turn. You can’t have multiple voices in the corner, stupid stuff.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Arm Barbarian
Media Fury attempts to crash Ngannou / Joshua presser, gets absolutely wrecked verbally by Francis
10 11 12
Replies
233
Views
8K
Nova44
Nova44

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,238,543
Messages
55,570,103
Members
174,825
Latest member
obrad

Share this page

Back
Top