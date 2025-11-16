Did Islam earn #1 P4P back? My model says… No.

GOATRankings
I ran an early update on my C-ELO rankings for the men’s divisions and the P4P list.
At lightweight, Benoît Saint Denis moves into the Top 5. The early finish over Dariush carries a lot of weight (maybe too much?). The combined ELO system looks at opposition but also rewards performance (win type, activity etc) , so the jump is bigger than what the official rankings will probably show, but it’s justified by the numbers (Early finishes have impact nonetheless and should be rewarded).
Welterweight also shifted a lot obviously. Islam’s title win, Morales’s TKO, and Prates’s KO etc all moved the board around.
The main debate is the P4P race. According to the model, Islam still doesn’t retake the No. 1 spot which feels weird! When comparing the last three fights for both, Ilia Topuria keeps a small edge. A finish over JDM likely would’ve pushed Islam back to the top, but a competitive decision even on a double champ fight didn’t generate a big enough swing. (sill +117 points for Islam).
UFC’s rankings will probably have their own interpretation on monday, but the model doesn’t shift just because a title changed hands.
If anyone wants to see the full rankings we also have them on Instagram here: IG-Link
Let me know what you agree or disagree with!
The goal is to later adjust the rankings system using feedbac from you guys! When the website is live, you'll have a better picture too of how things are calculated.
P4P:
Welterweight:
