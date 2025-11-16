Did Islam earn #1 P4P back? My model says… No.

I ran an early update on my C-ELO rankings for the men’s divisions and the P4P list.

At lightweight, Benoît Saint Denis moves into the Top 5. The early finish over Dariush carries a lot of weight (maybe too much?). The combined ELO system looks at opposition but also rewards performance (win type, activity etc) , so the jump is bigger than what the official rankings will probably show, but it’s justified by the numbers (Early finishes have impact nonetheless and should be rewarded).

Welterweight also shifted a lot obviously. Islam’s title win, Morales’s TKO, and Prates’s KO etc all moved the board around.

The main debate is the P4P race. According to the model, Islam still doesn’t retake the No. 1 spot which feels weird! When comparing the last three fights for both, Ilia Topuria keeps a small edge. A finish over JDM likely would’ve pushed Islam back to the top, but a competitive decision even on a double champ fight didn’t generate a big enough swing. (sill +117 points for Islam).

UFC’s rankings will probably have their own interpretation on monday, but the model doesn’t shift just because a title changed hands.

If anyone wants to see the full rankings we also have them on Instagram here: IG-Link

Let me know what you agree or disagree with!

The goal is to later adjust the rankings system using feedbac from you guys! When the website is live, you'll have a better picture too of how things are calculated.

P4P:

1.png
2.png

Welterweight:
7.png
8.png
 
Ur rankings are all right not perfect would change many things but solid … until I saw Garry at 11 … huh
 
Islam beat a younger CHAMPION while going up 15 lbs in weight. JDM is in prime.

Ilia beat a 37 yr old chinny grappler/striker with no defense who was absolutely tailor made for him and didn’t even deserve to fight for the belt (should’ve been Arman), everyone and their mother knew how that would end lol.

Islam easily P4P #1.
 
Fixating on p4p rankings is stupid, its very Batman vs Superman shit. But your ranking system sucks, sorry, I know youre plugging your own shit.

Look MMA is kinda a joke, largely thanks to the UFC. The UFC doesnt even sign the best talent anymore, its a bush league with the branding of a major league. Fans are so inundated by the UFC that they aren't aware or simply dont even care when shown reason to believe this is a reality either. So ranking them just feels pointless.
 
thekiddak said:
Ur rankings are all right not perfect would change many things but solid … until I saw Garry at 11 … huh
Click to expand...
Yep! Strange ! Maybe too many decisions gave him less points gonna have to look into that still going to adjust some variables
 
You get an A for effort, but your rankings are fucked. Usman at 2nd, Prates at 6th, Edwards 9th, Covington 10th and IMG at 11th. And you don't see anything wrong with this?

Lol at Usman @#10 P4P.
 
That seems fine.
Ilia has the best 3 fight win streak in UFC history, pretty hard to beat that.
The next title defenses at LW and WW will most likely determine the best fighter in the world.
 
GOATRankings said:
A finish over JDM likely would’ve pushed Islam back to the top, but a competitive decision even on a double champ fight didn’t generate a big enough swing. (sill +117 points for Islam).
Click to expand...
I think that's the problem with your model. It wasn't a remotely "competitive decision"

Can it not differentiate between a clearly uncompetitive 50-45 vs a contentious 48-47?
 
that boy Ilia shouldnt even been number to begin with, beat old washed legends.... it should 1. Islam 2. Merab
 
Garry outside the the top 10 behind Colby and Leon Scott is savage.
 
I will say, Islam at 170lbs looks like Khamzat at 185lbs. Simply a better version of himself. I don't think Islam looked terrible at 155lbs, but he seems markedly stronger and more relaxed at 170lbs. I was very impressed with JDM's escapes and avoiding subs, his ground game is actually pretty good despite getting dogwalked by a better grappler. This was KC vs DDP all over again, a champ with no answers at all.

Welterweight has an amazing future and there is no shortage of exciting upcoming title defenses on tap but it sucks we won't see a title defense until next summer, I don't see Islam fighting before then. Right as WW just caught on fire.

If Morales can grapple, the whole division is in trouble. He made Brady look like a journeyman. I think Prates can punch out any WW, and the division should be thankful he doesn't take the game more seriously. He reminds me of Silva. Very skilled, has the speed and power, but he's cocky and careless at times. Imagine if that dude approached training like GSP, lol.

Last night a statement was made by the next generation of welterweights. It sure looks like there's no place for Usman, Covington and Edwards at the top, and all three have pretty bleak futures at 170lbs in the UFC.
 
I see them essentially tied for P4P #1. They both did the same thing -- move up divisions and win the belt.

More than likely Topuria will beat Paddy, and then challenge Islam at 170 pounds. That will be his big chance for history, and an undeniable #1 P4P spot.
 
