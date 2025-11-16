Did Islam earn #1 P4P back? My model says… No.

I will say, Islam at 170lbs looks like Khamzat at 185lbs. Simply a better version of himself. I don't think Islam looked terrible at 155lbs, but he seems markedly stronger and more relaxed at 170lbs. I was very impressed with JDM's escapes and avoiding subs, his ground game is actually pretty good despite getting dogwalked by a better grappler. This was KC vs DDP all over again, a champ with no answers at all.



Welterweight has an amazing future and there is no shortage of exciting upcoming title defenses on tap but it sucks we won't see a title defense until next summer, I don't see Islam fighting before then. Right as WW just caught on fire.



If Morales can grapple, the whole division is in trouble. He made Brady look like a journeyman. I think Prates can punch out any WW, and the division should be thankful he doesn't take the game more seriously. He reminds me of Silva. Very skilled, has the speed and power, but he's cocky and careless at times. Imagine if that dude approached training like GSP, lol.



Last night a statement was made by the next generation of welterweights. It sure looks like there's no place for Usman, Covington and Edwards at the top, and all three have pretty bleak futures at 170lbs in the UFC.