Did Ilia mess up by acting too much like a diva, or was this always the UFC’s plan?

Ilia could have already signed a fight and avoided Arman at least until he had one defense.
I think Ilia vs Paddy would always have been a hard pill to swallow, even for casuals. In the end, people get into the UFC through “pundits”, and beyond their little scuffle there isn’t much else to hold on to.

But JG? Ilia could say he wanted to fight another legend: one who, unlike Max, would be willing to stand and trade in the center of the cage, and if Ilia has a weakness on the feet, it’s his kicking. That could do the trick to raise a question surrounding the fight. A fight where Ilia would clearly be the favorite, but one we’d all want to see. JG is “The Highlight” for a reason.
And that scalp would keep building Ilia’s reputation as a legend-killer.

Now I see a clear path at lightweight: Ilia vs. Arman very soon, so that Arman basically has to chain together two camp (the UFC wants Ilia to win, of course).

JG vs Max, a remake of one of the best recent fights. If Max wins and Ilia loses, Max gets a title shot for a double champ opportunity. Paddy vs whoever, to legitimize him as the next in line if Ilia wins.

If Ilia had defended and loses to Arman, we could maybe stomach an immediate rematch because there’s no one knocking on the door at LW. Without a defense in between, iIlia is fighting with no safety net.
 
Every problem in the UFC is easily solved by fighters staying active, and every problem is caused by fighters being inactive. 10x so with champions. If these guys just kept it moving there never be any issues.

And tbh there is nothing compelling at LW right now. Arman is obviously the biggest challenge but he is an unreliable anti-charismatic douchebag who probably only wants the title to sit on it til he gets stripped. He doesn't mind taking years off for no reason, I wouldn't mind if he was released. Paddy and Justin meh Ilia already slepted Max the excitement is just gone with this division.
 
ufc doesn't mind, they are waiting for espn contract to finish before making big fights
 
Fuck charisma, Arman vs Ilia would be a banger. It’s the only fight that makes sense. This isn’t hard, make the fight! Have a backup for Arman and if he misses weight, cut him. This “Arman is unreliable” excuse is lame as hell.
 
That sounds great if you're a fan who has no vested interest in the bottom line of the company. Now say that same statement as an employer and see how ridiculous it sounds. But yes the division has become such rapid trash that there isn't any other current fight that makes sense.
 
Nah we need to continue to punish him in perpetuity because he pulled out one time.
 
Yes, I meant that Ilia could already have a fight booked for January.
I think he (and maybe the UFC?) went all-in on Islam losing and coming back down to 155.

And even though both were/are favorites, IMHO it’s much more likely for Ilia to lose to Arman than for Jack to beat Islam.
 
Hard to not give Arman the shot. If UFC wanted Paddy fight or Justin they should have had it booked already. If you announced last weekend before MSG card Topuria/Paddy headlining the first Paramount show nobody would have complained. Arman could get winner next. Now ARman wins and no fight is booked so if you announced Paddy or Justin for title shot next you're gonna get backlash that it should be Arman.

Cant see what the holdup is unless this was plan to see if Arman can win and turn around quick or is Topuria playing hardball not signing, is he hurt and not ready for the Jan card?

Figured they'd have had this card booked and would be promoting it by now but gonna have to do something soon. Have to figure by 323 in two weeks they'll have that card announced.
 
Olivera vs Max is the play
 
They want to continue feeding Topuria heads and that's why he will fight Gaethje
 
Ilia never ever says a word about Arman. I wonder why
 
