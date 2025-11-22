Did Ilia mess up by acting too much like a diva, or was this always the UFC’s plan?

Ilia could have already signed a fight and avoided Arman at least until he had one defense.

I think Ilia vs Paddy would always have been a hard pill to swallow, even for casuals. In the end, people get into the UFC through “pundits”, and beyond their little scuffle there isn’t much else to hold on to.



But JG? Ilia could say he wanted to fight another legend: one who, unlike Max, would be willing to stand and trade in the center of the cage, and if Ilia has a weakness on the feet, it’s his kicking. That could do the trick to raise a question surrounding the fight. A fight where Ilia would clearly be the favorite, but one we’d all want to see. JG is “The Highlight” for a reason.

And that scalp would keep building Ilia’s reputation as a legend-killer.



Now I see a clear path at lightweight: Ilia vs. Arman very soon , so that Arman basically has to chain together two camp (the UFC wants Ilia to win, of course).



JG vs Max , a remake of one of the best recent fights. If Max wins and Ilia loses, Max gets a title shot for a double champ opportunity. Paddy vs whoever , to legitimize him as the next in line if Ilia wins.



If Ilia had defended and loses to Arman, we could maybe stomach an immediate rematch because there’s no one knocking on the door at LW. Without a defense in between, iIlia is fighting with no safety net.