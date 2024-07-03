  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Did I miss something? Khabibs owes taxes.

kenetics

kenetics

Gold Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Dec 16, 2011
Messages
24,645
Reaction score
12,042
Khabib owes taxes in Russia.. he flees to another country and changes citizenship... Is this legal? Is this even true?
 
As far as I know, his banks are frozen because he has over 3 million in unpaid taxes.
 
There are a few threads on this and his gym getting raided by the police because a terrorist trained there a few times. Lots of questions, no answers. I posted an article saying all the MMA gyms in Dagestan were raided, not just his, but was it a trustworthy article? I didn't recognize any of the media covering it. Someone here said he actually owes 3 million rubles, not dollars. Is this true? Again, I haven't seen any sources I recognize saying this.

I do know that Russia has been cracking down on its rich because Putin needs money for his botched war, so I think this is probably the reason Khabib fled Russia. The question is -- did he have all his money in Russia and has now lost it all? Or did he have bank accounts in other countries? Based on the amount of businesses he was involved with, particularly ones with Middle East partners, I would be surprised if all his money was in Russia.
 
It's not taxes. Also where have you been? How did you not hear about this?
 
It's Russia. It's owned by Oligarchs.

They acted like they own Ukraine
and sent their own citizens to die
while lying to the population about how & why.

They have a fuckin KGB spy as a leader, for over 20 years. A dictator who killed opposition and jailed anyone who was liberal, gay, anti-government.

Khabib was doomed the moment he got money and didn't enlist in the war.

You can't compare Russia with what most of you know. Russia is hyper corrupt and if you are an enemy of Putin (or don't jump when he asks how high) the FSB will hunt you with whatever they think of. Terrorism, taxes (ask Bill Browder) etc. Truth doesn't matter. I'm not saying this is what happened, my point is that if you hear someone owes taxes in russia it doesn't mean it's true. They are probably just after his assets and I'm pretty certain Khabib is smart enough to not trust Russian banks with all his money.
 
i thought he was boys with Putin?

anyway khabib will be fine. not sure about his friends/family still living in Russia though.
 
Egalite said:
You can't compare Russia with what most of you know. Russia is hyper corrupt and if you are an enemy of Putin (or don't jump when he asks how high) the FSB will hunt you with whatever they think of. Terrorism, taxes (ask Bill Browder) etc. Truth doesn't matter. I'm not saying this is what happened, my point is that if you hear someone owes taxes in russia it doesn't mean it's true. They are probably just after his assets and I'm pretty certain Khabib is smart enough to not trust Russian banks with all his money.
I thought he met with Putin . You would think they had some common ground.
 
kenetics said:
Lol. I just saw that he changed his citizenship to the UAE. I didn't know it was that easy to change citizenship ..
many countries will allow you to be a citizen by writing a check. google says dubai will give you citizenship for $500k USD.
 
