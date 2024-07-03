Did I miss something? Khabibs owes taxes.

There are a few threads on this and his gym getting raided by the police because a terrorist trained there a few times. Lots of questions, no answers. I posted an article saying all the MMA gyms in Dagestan were raided, not just his, but was it a trustworthy article? I didn't recognize any of the media covering it. Someone here said he actually owes 3 million rubles, not dollars. Is this true? Again, I haven't seen any sources I recognize saying this.



I do know that Russia has been cracking down on its rich because Putin needs money for his botched war, so I think this is probably the reason Khabib fled Russia. The question is -- did he have all his money in Russia and has now lost it all? Or did he have bank accounts in other countries? Based on the amount of businesses he was involved with, particularly ones with Middle East partners, I would be surprised if all his money was in Russia.