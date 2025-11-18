Did getting knocked out by Martins helped Islam?

hector domino
How much is getting KOd helped him to improve coz I get the feeling Islam would have lost the way in between and those are much harder to bounce back from
Meldonium?Pretty amazing coincidence that 2 weeks later Islam was randomly “prescribed” a PED he’d later fail for.
Absolutely. Losing early (like GSP and Mak) is much better than losing late (like Fedor, Anderson, Aldo, Volk)I bet it did.
I remember when GSP said that losing was the best thing that ever happened to help his career.
