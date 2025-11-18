Did getting knocked out by Martins helped Islam?

anyone can lose to a well time punch to the face. I dont think it 'helped' him. If you wanna take anything 'good' about it, okay, it happened early in his career.
 
We will never know.


More than we are willing to admit fighting is a game of calculated risk.

You Bob when you shoulda weaved and you come to with a flashlight in your face.


Great fighters navigate that risk with extreme intelligence and unpredictability in a way which mitigates their exposure to danger but they are always one unexpected floppy hammer fist or one spinning shit away from the shadow realm.


I'm kind of curious to see if striking rhythm adapts to this and we see guys utilize more consecutive side attacks to break the LR pattern... parradiddle type of striking patterns iykyk
 
Haanji buddy 👍🏽Sardar Abdulmanap he tell to him "arre yaar no Islam do not you strike rd 1 bigly you will be into danger ⚡💀 haanji just use the wrestling to domination"

Islam and Javier say "nah fam lmfaoll finna knock his azz oot BET 📠"

haanji Islam learn this day you must listen to the master. Dagestani weakness always to strong thappad due to weak brace defence 🥋😴
 
hector domino said:


How much is getting KOd helped him to improve coz I get the feeling Islam would have lost the way in between and those are much harder to bounce back from
I bet it did.

I remember when GSP said that losing was the best thing that ever happened to help his career.
 
Yes.

If Khabib wasn’t so worried about his record, he would have had a much better career too but he was terrified of risking the 0. Islam isn’t though and greatly surpassed Khabib already.
 
hector domino said:


If I’m remembering correctly, Anderson Silva had a similar loss early in his career. It happens. And GsP had Serra. I think some adversity is good for guys that are wired like this.
 
no shame losing to GOATdriano Martins
 
There’s actually a video of Islam explaining what happened, he said that Abdulmanap warned him not to be aggressive and to counter punch and look for the takedown, Javier on the other hand had been working on Islam’s striking and thought he improved a lot, so he advised Islam to attack. I think after that he decided that he would never stray from Abdulmanap’s formula. So the answer is yes, the loss definitely helped him in that it made he realize who he is and to never betray that.
 
Islam offense is more calculating these days. Doesn't just charge forward like that anymore and overextend. But for the most part he prefers to counter strike.
 
Hes just gonna be some guy at the end of the bar saying "I beat that guy one time..."
 
