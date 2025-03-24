  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Did Gable Stevenson intentionally try to copy Brock's life?

This is weird.

Gable is a wrestling phenom that competed for the University of Minnesota, signed with the WWE, and also tried out for an NFL team despite never playing college football.

Sound familiar?

I mean all he has to do now is fight in the UFC and get a terrible chest tattoo, and his "Brock life template" will be complete.

Gable Steveson releases statement after shocking loss in NCAA Wrestling Finals: ‘We live for moments like these’

Gable Steveson released his first statement after a shocking loss to Wyatt Hendrickson in the NCAA Wrestling Finals on Saturday night, which brought an end to his college wrestling career.
He couldn't get the same nickname as Brock though, the vanilla gorilla
 
I wonder how many women he’s shit on so far…
 
Gable obviously isn't a real name, and clearly just chosen to sound like a gay version of Sable, Brock's wife

