Did Gable Stevenson intentionally try to copy Brock's life?

This is weird.
Gable is a wrestling phenom that competed for the University of Minnesota, signed with the WWE, and also tried out for an NFL team despite never playing college football.
Sound familiar?
I mean all he has to do now is fight in the UFC and get a terrible chest tattoo, and his "Brock life template" will be complete.
