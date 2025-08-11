Did Francis N'gannou Hit PFL With the Ole' Cameroonian Prince Scam?

Gets amazing contract allowing him to box while fighting MMA and stipulates PFL create an African division

Doesn't even show up to the first two PFL Africa events even though he is the Chairman of PFL Africa and made an enormous deal out of it

In 2.5 years he fought once against Renan selling 10,000 PPVs

Cited the biggest reason he left the UFC was a lack of respect, has made Donn Davis look like an abject moron, very disrespectful!

Rumored Frank is going to fight Deontay Wilder in his third boxing foray, arguable that Francis hasn't done even the bare minimum at most from his end

Frank still gets a monthly check even though he doesn't fight since he has corporate positions, they're having to pay him to continue fleecing them.

John McCarthy says the PFL should get rid of Francis Ngannou’s heavyweight division​

Guys...was...was Dana right about Francis?‘Big’ John McCarthy was brutally honest in his assessment of the PFL heavyweight division.McCarthy, the third man in the Octagon for many legendary fights, says it’s time for the PFL to cut ties with their heavyweight roster and add a men’s flyweight division (125 lbs) to make up for it.,” McCarthy said of the PFL heavyweight division on the Weighing In Podcast (last clip of the video).“Let’s just be honest, okay? Why do you have it?” McCarthy continued.“You have the ability to put in a flyweight division. You finally put in the bantamweights. Way to go. That was a smart thing. You’ve got some really good, talented people in that. Open up the 125 pound division. Take the heavyweights. Get rid of it,” McCarthy said, adding the UFC’s heavyweight division isn’t much better."The UFC’s, their whole lineup, it’s…You can take a look at the PFL’s lineup. Yes, Francis is a good fighter,” McCarthy admitted."Yes, Vadim [Nemkov] is a good fighter. You got a couple in there. [Valentin] Moldavsky is good. [Denis] Goltsov just got beat by a light heavyweight [by] Corey Anderson…"“Get rid of it. All it does is cost you way more money than it’s worth for your promotion. Get rid of the heavyweights, put in all the other weight classes, have 125, 35, 45, 55. You’ll have it all the way to 205,” McCarthy suggested.Is Big John right? Should PFL just scrap their entire heavyweight "division" and admit the Francis experiment didn't work?Sounds reasonable to me, while keeping PFL Africa since you're the first to step foot from the international promotions and already laid out the infrastructure.We might be in for quite the disappointing ending to the lineal Heavyweight Belt, fellow karate forum nerds.