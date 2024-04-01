Media Did Fiorot Tap To Blanchfield's Guillotine?

Weird timing to do a Brazilian tap (as you are successfully executing a roll to escape the pressure)…most likely just one of those weird hand reflex things; notice her right hand does the same quick tap motion after she goes belly down.
 
Lol, no 😂
This sweep made it probably even easier to get out. No one taps to lazy guillotines like this was.
 
TheMMAnalyst said:
Weird timing to do a Brazilian tap (as you are successfully executing a roll to escape the pressure)…most likely just one of those weird hand reflex things; notice her right hand does the same quick tap motion after she goes belly down.
Click to expand...
It's called a Chael Sonnen "tap". Stop pretending it's Brazilians🤡
 
rogan-overeem.jpg
 
The gifs I am looking for is the ones showing the two times Manon got hit hard. One was the high kick, the other one was a punch. I seem to remember her looking slightly wobbled in both cases, but maybe that was just her making a clumsy retreat.
 
Erin got beaten by a significantly better fighter.

There's no need to find excuses for her.
 
