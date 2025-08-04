Did Fabio Makisig pull off the first ever pull guard (or guard pull?)/butt scoot in pro wrestling?

pinoy wrestler
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Jun 24, 2008
- Messages
- 3,118
- Reaction score
- 67
And for the record, is there a precedent or is this the first? I watched it live a few hours ago, here's the 12-second clip from PUSO Wrestling Livestream VIII: https://www.youtube.com/clip/UgkxrlCHME3l9P-9-7ET9XYJ03Gqp299t_Z7. (Click the play button on the YouTube video.)
Catch-as-Catch-Can Wrestling is Important to Pro Wrestlers (at least for me).
Catch-as-Catch-Can Wrestling is Important to Pro Wrestlers (at least for me).