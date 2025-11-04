Did early Pancrase get any exposure alongside the UFC or nobody knew about it outside of Japan?

Question for old fans in here, did you know about Funaki, Bas Rutten and the rest of those guys? The internet was new and Ultimate Fighting was underground

Could you see Pancrase fights live via satellite? Im guessing not. Even the most die hard fan probably never got to see these guys or am I wrong?
 
That one Sherdogger who has bootlegged every single fight, whether professional or street since 1982:
"Yes."
So you got VHS tapes in ChinaTown? 99% did not know anything took place over there unless it was mentioned in a UFC broadcast?
 
In the 90s we used to get vhs tapes and grainy satelite footage of basically any/every promotion that broadcasted their events.
 
Wasn't that only for the very priviliged people few with a lot of money? I get theres a shit load of channels but a live fighting broadcast from Japan? They didnt have pay per view showings for that.
 
Those things just magically appeared on vhs tapes in my mailbox a month or so after the events. No idea who or how it happened, FBI.
 
In 2001 I asked at my own birthday party I wonder what happens if martial arts stylists fight each other? and a friend of the family who was just a regular guy said: "the wrestler wins".

I also asked to the guests what is Tae Kwon Do? What is the difference between Karate and TaeKwondo? And that guy again answered: "More kicks" (in TKD).

The young people today don't understand but there wasn't Google. You might hear of something called Aikido, Tae Kwon Do, but no idea what it was. I knew what judo was through James Bond movies.
 
I did but only by chance.

I was doing martial arts as a kid in the early 90s. We had a old guy come in for a seminar who turned out to be linked up with The Lion's Den and was talking all about how he was going to Japan with this fighter named Guy Mezger to do Pancrase fights.
 
Bas Rutten was famous on Sherdog 20 years ago. We all know him
 
I thought this Chuck Liddell guy was just a street guy with a strange hair style. Then when i became I martial artist years later I of couse saw that he was a very talented Full contact karateka, because he showed it here and there...... flashes of it. And there was skill to his madness.
 
