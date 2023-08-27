It was a clean shot. Everyone here knows it was. His trunks are clearly high, even if you could see his navel in a photo 10 minutes after the fight was stopped. Some people seem confused about the belt line rule. Belt line is a line just below the navel. Your belt line doesn't change if you pull your trunks up to your tits. Refs make this distinction in pre fight instructions all the time.

That said, I don't buy the narrative it was a robbery. Who's to say Usyk wouldn't have got up if the ref had started a count? The ref made a call and he took advantage. If it were Bernard Hopkins, he'd be called a " crafty technician" for it.

Not the most controversial thing I've seen in boxing but Dubois probably does have a right to complain.