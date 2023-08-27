Media Did Dubois hit Usyk low??

Was it a lowblow?

Kingz said:
It’s literally below the belt. Low blow. About 6 inches down from the belly button.
Fluffernutter said:
Did the ref explain what he was going to call a low blow during the opening instructions?
Kovalev's "Man Bag" said:
Dubois did hit him low and more than once. The video clip below clearly shows the punch in question wasn't a 'fair' blow.


Here Dubois does it again.
Sorry I got my wording wrong, I’m like 20 beer deep but I meant that I thought Dubois hit Usyk low, so I was curious what you guys thought, because of the controversy after the fight.
Changed a word in the OP:)
 
Usman is proof that Ukrainians and Nigerians have different physiology.
 
It was a clean shot. Everyone here knows it was. His trunks are clearly high, even if you could see his navel in a photo 10 minutes after the fight was stopped. Some people seem confused about the belt line rule. Belt line is a line just below the navel. Your belt line doesn't change if you pull your trunks up to your tits. Refs make this distinction in pre fight instructions all the time.
That said, I don't buy the narrative it was a robbery. Who's to say Usyk wouldn't have got up if the ref had started a count? The ref made a call and he took advantage. If it were Bernard Hopkins, he'd be called a " crafty technician" for it.
Not the most controversial thing I've seen in boxing but Dubois probably does have a right to complain.
 
Honestly it looks debatable but the more I watch the more I think it was kinda low. It’s a difficult one but it wasn't a clear cut low blow. If it was ruled a body shot and usyk was counted out then I think we would see a lot more backlash. Imagine this being a KO and the controversy of usyk losing this way.
 
Kingz said:
It’s literally below the belt. Low blow. About 6 inches down from the belly button.
considering his belly button is completely obscured by the beltline of his shorts, i’d love to know how you made that estimation. also, is there a rule against hitting the lower abdomen?
 
technically it's below the belt line, but there's no way he got hit in the nuts unless he's tying his nuts up to the waistband of his trunks. i don't know how this isn't more of a problem in boxing because nearly EVERY boxer has extremely high trunks just so they can game the "belt line rule". Usyk was down for 4 minutes by a punch to his LOWER ABDOMEN. that's the reality of it. whether you want to say it's illegal or not, the fact is he did not get hit in his genitals. to be down for 4 minutes means he was legitimately hurt by the body shot.
 
Seano said:
It was a clean shot. Everyone here knows it was. His trunks are clearly high, even if you could see his navel in a photo 10 minutes after the fight was stopped. Some people seem confused about the belt line rule. Belt line is a line just below the navel. Your belt line doesn't change if you pull your trunks up to your tits. Refs make this distinction in pre fight instructions all the time.
That said, I don't buy the narrative it was a robbery. Who's to say Usyk wouldn't have got up if the ref had started a count? The ref made a call and he took advantage. If it were Bernard Hopkins, he'd be called a " crafty technician" for it.
Not the most controversial thing I've seen in boxing but Dubois probably does have a right to complain.
you say that, but almost all boxers have ridiculously high trunks and it's literally because of that dumb rule.
 
