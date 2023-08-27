BoxerMaurits
The Dutchman
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Aug 27, 2020
- Messages
- 12,927
- Reaction score
- 44,670
I do think it was below the belt, what do you guys think?
Last edited:
I do think it was below the belt, what do you guys think?
It’s literally below the belt. Low blow. About 6 inches down from the belly button.
Did the ref explain what he was going to call a low blow during the opening instructions?
Dubois did hit him low and more than once. The video clip below clearly shows the punch in question wasn't a 'fair' blow.
Here Dubois does it again.
It was clearly a legal blow. The ref was a complete idiot who went along with everything Usyk said. Usyk is Ukraine’s posterboy so they gave him every opportunity to win.
considering his belly button is completely obscured by the beltline of his shorts, i’d love to know how you made that estimation. also, is there a rule against hitting the lower abdomen?It’s literally below the belt. Low blow. About 6 inches down from the belly button.
It’s literally below the belt. Low blow. About 6 inches down from the belly button.
It was a clean shot. Everyone here knows it was. His trunks are clearly high, even if you could see his navel in a photo 10 minutes after the fight was stopped. Some people seem confused about the belt line rule. Belt line is a line just below the navel. Your belt line doesn't change if you pull your trunks up to your tits. Refs make this distinction in pre fight instructions all the time.
That said, I don't buy the narrative it was a robbery. Who's to say Usyk wouldn't have got up if the ref had started a count? The ref made a call and he took advantage. If it were Bernard Hopkins, he'd be called a " crafty technician" for it.
Not the most controversial thing I've seen in boxing but Dubois probably does have a right to complain.
A good ref is supposed to make the distinction in the pre fight instructions.you say that, but almost all boxers have ridiculously high trunks and it's literally because of that dumb rule.