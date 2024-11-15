Did DC miss the chance to be the HW goat by moving to LHW? Or is DC the HW goat?

Leon Edwards
First I don't believe Fedor is the HW goat he is overrated and has a poor resume. I think DC is the most skilled HW I have ever seen but because he moved to LHW he did not get a lengthy resume to make his claim.
I think DC is the best HW to ever walk the planet but he does not have the resume to back it up because of his LHW move.
I don't see any HW beating prime DC.
