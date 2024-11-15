  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Did DC miss the chance to be the HW goat by moving to LHW? Or is DC the HW goat?

Leon Edwards

Leon Edwards

Aug 21, 2022
645
1,202
First I don't believe Fedor is the HW goat he is overrated and has a poor resume. I think DC is the most skilled HW I have ever seen but because he moved to LHW he did not get a lengthy resume to make his claim.

I think DC is the best HW to ever walk the planet but he does not have the resume to back it up because of his LHW move.

I don't see any HW beating prime DC.
 
Leon Edwards said:
First I don't believe Fedor is the HW goat he is overrated and has a poor resume
2SPjzag.gif
 
Wasted his prime MMA years at LHW, I don't think he was ever in his prime during MMA though, he was quite old. That makes it all the more impressive.
 
Cormier ducked ngannou and is 1-2 vs Miocic so that's a big N.O.
 
DC knocked him out and DC was clearly past his prime
He wasn't out of his prime, he just couldn't put the fork down. I don't know maybe you're right that if he didn't go back and forth it would've been better for him, but when you lose 2 of 3 it becomes a hard argument to make.
 
DC could've been a long reigning champion if he stayed at heavyweight and Cain wasn't champion.
 
DC is 100% more of a GOAT than Stipe. He won the Strikeforce HW Grand Prix when everyone thought he would get destroyed, yet he was the one annihilating people. Then he came to the UFC and fucked up more people.
 
I feel DC probably avoided some bad style matchups like Reem and Werdum by moving to LHW.
 
Did Sherdog miss out by you not being banned or will you leave on your own?
 
