Honestly if Dana wants to go ruin boxing then so be it, unc is so out of touch, we want Tom vs Jones and then he goes on ESPN talking about Jones vs Alex, he gets upset that’s there’s no draw left but the big 2025 corporate UFC machine can’t let anybody become as big as Conor



I’d be fine without hearing huh what was that next question for the rest of my life.



Like the fact that the thing Dana is most exited for with the new deal in probably January, is more fucking Contender Series events speaks volumes about where is head is at



Hunter Campbell does most of the wheeling and dealing anyways



Anyways rant over about Unc Dana in the words of Matt Serra good fuck him