I think he's probably one of those guys who is very good but probably won't ever be champ. No shame in it. It is what it is.



There's considerably luck that goes into becoming champ sometimes and getting the right matchups on the way up or the champ being a good stylistic matchup for you can matter a lot. Plenty of champion caliber fighters never strap on a belt and other guys who most never envisioned as a champ somehow pull it off.