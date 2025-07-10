StewDogg11
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Dec 2, 2009
- Messages
- 10,671
- Reaction score
- 8,848
1. He actually stayed retired save for a couple of bare knuckle fights years later.
2. Before the fight Dan Hardy requested a gentleman’s agreement that they keep it standing as he had been “lay-n-prayed” in 2 out of his last 3 fights against Anthony Johnson and Georges St-Pierre. Lytle agrees. After out striking Hardy the first two rounds Hardy shoots for a takedown in the third only for Lytle to stuff it and transition into a beautiful mounted guillotine choke which Hardy taps to.
2. Before the fight Dan Hardy requested a gentleman’s agreement that they keep it standing as he had been “lay-n-prayed” in 2 out of his last 3 fights against Anthony Johnson and Georges St-Pierre. Lytle agrees. After out striking Hardy the first two rounds Hardy shoots for a takedown in the third only for Lytle to stuff it and transition into a beautiful mounted guillotine choke which Hardy taps to.