Rewatch Did Chris Lytle have the best retirement fight ever?

1. He actually stayed retired save for a couple of bare knuckle fights years later.

2. Before the fight Dan Hardy requested a gentleman’s agreement that they keep it standing as he had been “lay-n-prayed” in 2 out of his last 3 fights against Anthony Johnson and Georges St-Pierre. Lytle agrees. After out striking Hardy the first two rounds Hardy shoots for a takedown in the third only for Lytle to stuff it and transition into a beautiful mounted guillotine choke which Hardy taps to.
 
Ronda had a pretty good retirement fight
hqdefault.jpg

At least I had a good time
51O2V-cknvS._AC_UF1000,1000_QL80_.jpg
 
Glad to see some love for lights out lytle, truly one of the og just bleed warriors.

<goldie>
What makes it even more crazy is he was never properly stopped in 54 fights. Joe Riggs and Thiago Alves both finished him but they were doctor’s stoppages due to cuts.
 
Exactly, and if I remember right, Alves was in peak highlight ko form when they fought. Legend shit
 
Can't ask for much more in a final fight.

Lytle is still my go-to example of a 'gatekeeper' (meant as a term of respect). Tough as hell, solid all-around skill set, and generally a tough out for anyone seeking to rise to the top of the division. Many of his loses were to title challengers and champs.
 
Love to see it when strikers who complain about the ground game try and use the ground game when they're losing and still lose. Tells you they don't like standup when they aren't winning, well the grapplers don't like that either.
 
Like McGregor against Nate?

<thisgonbegood>

Lytle was a real one. Great career, great retirement.

KZ had a hell of a retirement. Made it a little worse that Max KTFO him in front of his home crowd, BUT… The retirement was spectacular. That’s how you end a long career. A ton of respect and love. Hell, even my wife cried watching that and she had never seen KZ fight before! Haha
 
Loved Chris Lytle, he was an epic fight finisher and incredibly tough. Perfect retirement bout for him, and glad he’s received props from fans.
 
