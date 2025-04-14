Did Chandler get WORSE?

MetaIIica

MetaIIica

I've been a huge Chandler fan since his first UFC fight, but it seems after the 2 year layoff from the Mcgregor fight, he's even worse than before. He gassed faster than ever before, hes slower than the Hooker fight, just looked like total shit, against Pimblett who gassed vs Tony Ferguson and almost suffocated to death in the 3rd round. It's actually impressive to visibly see the downfall of Chandlers athleticism. I think it's safe to say Chandler is done for, and he won't get any better than he is or was, it's only downhill. He can't even switch weight classes because he's too small for 170 and too much muscle for 145 and he'll be 40 soon RIP
 
Combination I'd say of getting older, mileage, long lay off and his opponent is better than people thought initially.
 
Nah, he was always that bad. Let me remind you that he was the only fighter that was getting outclassed by Tony Ferguson on a 10 fight losing streak. He's the definition of "having a punchers chance". Gasses hard, terrible striker, terrible wrestler, no ground game. He just tucks his head and throws a wild hook praying that it lands. For the rest of the fights he's just getting destroyed no matter where the fight goes. On top of all that he's small and weak. Paddy was throwing him around like a sack of potatoes...
 
This wasn't a long layoff. He fought Oliveira five months ago and didn't do terribly at all in that fight.
 
In addition to what was said about age & mileage, his heart probably isn't in it anymore. If the reports are true, and he's telling Paddy to finish the fight, he could've just reached the stage to where he's asking himself why I am still doing this? The whole Connor ordeal didn't help either.
 
This.

He was never elite as a fighter. He was however, elite at getting on the mic and saying "See you at the top!" which made him seem cool to the UFC so they gave him high profile fights non-stop.
 
Lets not forget he got a title fight with one victory in the UFC (over the mighty Dan Hooker).

I think Dana wanted a white handsome captain america type to be a champ, so he kept feeding Chandler huge fights. But as we've seen he just isn't good enough. Let's not forget he said "No Mas" against Ill Will Brooks in Bellator.
 
You have some of the worst takes I've seen for someone who's been here for 10+ years
 
I totally forgot he fought Oliveira. My bad, I take it back the long lay off argument.
 
He just has really bad fight IQ, always has. Comes in forward throwing looping shots while keeping his head centre line. Problem is now he's old, he cant be fucked fighting the hands, or wrestling properly, he's comfortable being on bottom. He also wasted 2 years waiting for Conor, that fucked him big time
 
What if Chandler got better, and Paddy got better, but Paddy just got more better?
 
