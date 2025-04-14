Did Chandler get WORSE?

MetaIIica
I've been a huge Chandler fan since his first UFC fight, but it seems after the 2 year layoff from the Mcgregor fight, he's even worse than before. He gassed faster than ever before, hes slower than the Hooker fight, just looked like total shit, against Pimblett who gassed vs Tony Ferguson and almost suffocated to death in the 3rd round. It's actually impressive to visibly see the downfall of Chandlers athleticism. I think it's safe to say Chandler is done for, and he won't get any better than he is or was, it's only downhill. He can't even switch weight classes because he's too small for 170 and too much muscle for 145 and he'll be 40 soon RIP