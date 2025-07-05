History Did Canada ever lose a war? The answer is..

The same as my Tinder profile: It's complicated.

Turns out they did get doggied from behind, but were not yet called Canada.


Countries That Have 'Technically' Never Lost a War

Armchair historians often like to make jokes about such nations as France, Italy, Austria, and Egypt for being on the losing side in a number of wars. Interestingly, however, Germany doesn’t get the same disrespect despite being on the losing side of both World Wars while France was in the end...
It is quite easier to accept that Canada hasn’t lost a war, or is it?



Canada did go on to take part in the Boer War, the First World War, the Second World War and the Korean War, while it has sent units to take part in the global war on terror (GWOT) including in Afghanistan and Iraq. Depending on how that one gets chalked up will finally determine if Canada’s “perfect track record” continues.

Yet, even that is not without issue due to the fact that Montreal and Quebec, along with much of the eastern part of the country, were once part of New France and were conquered by the British during the French and Indian Wars of the 1760s. There are at least some asterisks in Canada’s undefeated record.

Simply put, you win some, you lose some."

Canadas perfect track record is a semantic trick.
 
A thread about Canadian war results in the Mayberry?

Get a hobby ffs
If a Canada day fits Mayberry, a war refutation sure does too. People were quick to point out they never lost a war in that thread
 
I’m kind of surprised nobody has tried to invade. They have a lot of frozen land , bears , and maple syrup that people might want.
 
If a Canada day fits Mayberry, a war refutation sure does too. People were quick to point out they never lost a war in that thread
Have we ever led a war though? We’ve always played a support role, and have happened to be on the right side.

To say “Canada has never lost a war” sounds like something a 10 year old would say.
 
Have we ever led a war though? We’ve always played a support role, and have happened to be on the right side.

To say “Canada has never lost a war” sounds like something a 10 year old would say.
The first thought that popped in my mind when i read the claim "Canada never lost a war" was what fucking war?
 
I'm kind of surprised nobody has tried to invade. They have a lot of frozen land , bears , and maple syrup that people might want.
They also have GIANT wolfes. Quite aggressive compared to the medium sized grey wolfes in europe.

I you spot a wolf in Canda you're in trouble. Those Kangal dogs can't do jackshit to them.
 
I'm kind of surprised nobody has tried to invade. They have a lot of frozen land , bears , and maple syrup that people might want.
A few acres of snow 🌨️
They also have GIANT wolfes. Quite aggressive compared to the medium sized grey wolfes in europe.

I you spot a wolf in Canda you're in trouble. Those Kangal dogs can't do jackshit to them.
gif-ginger-snaps-movie-Favim.com-293631.gif
 
They drew with Denmark a few years back.
A hard fought war... fought with Canadian whiskey and Danish aquavit .
Now thats how you fight a war.
 
