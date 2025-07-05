Intermission
The same as my Tinder profile: It's complicated.
Turns out they did get doggied from behind, but were not yet called Canada.
It is quite easier to accept that Canada hasn’t lost a war, or is it?
Canada did go on to take part in the Boer War, the First World War, the Second World War and the Korean War, while it has sent units to take part in the global war on terror (GWOT) including in Afghanistan and Iraq. Depending on how that one gets chalked up will finally determine if Canada’s “perfect track record” continues.
Yet, even that is not without issue due to the fact that Montreal and Quebec, along with much of the eastern part of the country, were once part of New France and were conquered by the British during the French and Indian Wars of the 1760s. There are at least some asterisks in Canada’s undefeated record.
Simply put, you win some, you lose some."
Canadas perfect track record is a semantic trick.
