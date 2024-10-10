DougieJones
You're The Man Now Dog Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Dec 14, 2018
- Messages
- 5,149
- Reaction score
- 6,583
He wins fights and won his last before the Dolidze fight ?
He's on the roster because of his trash talking and if you don't agree, you're doing it wrong.
I'd say he's on the roster because he agrees to fight often and wins enough to stay around.
And for that, you'd be wrong.
He's on the roster because he's never lost more than 2 fights in a row. Kelleher was on a 4 fight losing streak. That would get anyone cut unless your name is Sam Alvey or Jessica Eye.
How am I wrong, that's literally what he does?