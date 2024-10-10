Rumored Did 'Boom' Kelleher Just Get Released?

PaulieVegas27 said:
He's on the roster because of his trash talking and if you don't agree, you're doing it wrong.
Click to expand...
I’d say he’s on the roster because he agrees to fight often and wins enough to stay around.
 
PaulieVegas27 said:
He's on the roster because of his trash talking and if you don't agree, you're doing it wrong.
Click to expand...
He's on the roster because he's never lost more than 2 fights in a row. Kelleher was on a 4 fight losing streak. That would get anyone cut unless your name is Sam Alvey or Jessica Eye.
 
He had a good little run, hope he saved his money. He was actually a tough out years ago, had some entertaining fights.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,249,348
Messages
56,315,831
Members
175,159
Latest member
uled

Share this page

Back
Top