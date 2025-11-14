Did Benoit St Denis finally get his confidence back?

He looked good blitzing Ruffy in France...........read that again.........in France
Will he have the same confidence coming back to America?

I know Beneil has good takedown defense, so it leaves a big question mark. BSD could get rocked going for the takedown again.
What do you think?
 
no, he just switched camps and is now fighting with his complete toolset. People see him as a just bleed swanger banger but in reality he's a grappler


rear naked ankle pick said:
maybe ruffy was just overrated but who knows
Oh He's for sure overrated all those fight nerds were. They are just exciting fighters with a fun gimmick. They aren't world beaters.
 
You think BSD is gonna shoot TD's? Beneil doesn't just have "good" TDD, only one of his past 11 opponents have taken him down. And Gamrot is an elite takedown artist.

BSD was absolutely thrashed with grappling by Moicano. Big brother'd. Beneil just fought Moicano and thoroughly outgrappled him.

In fact, I don't think Beneil has ever been outgrappled that I can remember in his long career.

BSD is the favorite in this fight...I'll be on Dariush in some form at dog odds. That's not to say there's not a clear path for BSD. Beneil can be chinny, and BSD brings huge aggression and violence early in fights. He can potentially find a KO, definitely a possibility. But people thinking BSD outgrapples Beneil? Cannot see it at all.

Edit: Chiesa did get Beneil on the mat. So he was outgrapled once.
 
Last edited:
Good luck outgrappling Dariush though.
 
Yes, BSD will go for several takedowns. That's what he does in all of his fights.
If he's unsuccessful with the TD, then it leaves his chin exposed.

I think the Dustin Poirier fight is the standard gauge as to the level of opponents he fights.
 
Yeah I'd agree. He'd be better off trying to strike for this one

I really wanted them to make beniel vs islam after charles got stripped. shame that matchup never happened.
 
We'll see, I think he flash KO's Dariush to be honest.
 
Leading up to this fight @fortheo made a point to underline Ruffy fights poorly moving backwards - he has some really bad habits in this regard. Turned out to be absolutely spot on.

I think BSD is solid but just shy of world class, and loses more than he wins when he resumes fighting ranked opponents.

Turns out Ruffy in this 'styles make fights' match-up isn't ready for the top 10 until he gets better counter wrestling and trains out his instinct to go straight back when pressured.
 
Last edited:
His confidence was never a problem. Having staph and thinking he could have no head coach was the problem. If anything TOO much confidence was his problem. Thankfully he's humbled himself and found a good camp.

As for this specific matchup, Dariush is kind of the more patient, better version of BSD everywhere EXCEPT in durability and perhaps pure strength/power.

If Dariush is on the down slide, and bsd is still improving, which I think he is, then I won't at all be surprised to see bsd find dariush's questionable old man chin or work him over with elbows in the clinch.

I also won't be surprised if Dariush wins. It's a pick em fight for me.

Also, both guys are southpaws and neither looks good striking with other southpaws.
 
I don't think that's the best fight to base his grappling level off of, but I don't blame anyone who can't look past that performance. It was bad for sure.

Regardless, Dariush is in my opinion one of the most well rounded grapplers in the sport. I don't think BSD will grapple much unless it's like an easy takedown opportunity with 45 seconds left in a round or something. I could see him shooting to initiate clinches, though, as he does a lot of his best striking in the clinch.
 
I mean, yes...I think BSD is a better grappler than he showed vs Moicano. But yes, Dariush is also about as proven a grappler as there is and completely got the better of Moicano grappling-wise in their last fight. I don't actually think there's such thing as an "easy takedown" vs Beneil.

There's a prop bet at my casino of which guy gets more TD's and Beneil is +100 which blows my mind. IMO he's FAR more likely to land any TD's than BSD is. (If they get the same amount the bet pushes). It may end up my biggest play on the card as I think the books are completely clueless on where the line is.
 
For sure, it'll be Yorktown all over again come Saturday.
 
BSD has looked like a turtle on his back so it would probably be a smart decision to go that route for Benni but I also feel like Benni might just bang it out on the feet. That's why I would be hesitant on going balls deep on that particular prop.
 
Dariush might try the same game plan he used against carlos diego ferreira twice. I think that's a very real possibility. But It's hard to be confident in him at his age, after missing weight, with his chin, going against a big powerful chaotic guy like bsd.

Thankfully I don't bet.
 
