Did Benoit St Denis finally get his confidence back?

His confidence was never a problem. Having staph and thinking he could have no head coach was the problem. If anything TOO much confidence was his problem. Thankfully he's humbled himself and found a good camp.



As for this specific matchup, Dariush is kind of the more patient, better version of BSD everywhere EXCEPT in durability and perhaps pure strength/power.



If Dariush is on the down slide, and bsd is still improving, which I think he is, then I won't at all be surprised to see bsd find dariush's questionable old man chin or work him over with elbows in the clinch.



I also won't be surprised if Dariush wins. It's a pick em fight for me.



Also, both guys are southpaws and neither looks good striking with other southpaws.