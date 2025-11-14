Did Benoit St Denis finally get his confidence back?

Rhood
He looked good blitzing Ruffy in France...........read that again.........in France
Will he have the same confidence coming back to America?
I know Beneil has good takedown defense, so it leaves a big question mark. BSD could get rocked going for the takedown again.
What do you think?
