Did Belal Throw the JDM Fight for Islam?

10000yearsold
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Jul 17, 2021
- Messages
- 2,465
- Reaction score
- 2,735
Like why didn’t he wrestle at all??
The man has won every single fight wrestling and then suddenly kickbox exclusively in his first title defense…
I’m not being crazy. I’m not saying it’s a fraud for sure, I’m asking what you think.
The man has won every single fight wrestling and then suddenly kickbox exclusively in his first title defense…
I’m not being crazy. I’m not saying it’s a fraud for sure, I’m asking what you think.