Did Belal Throw the JDM Fight for Islam?

Like why didn’t he wrestle at all??

The man has won every single fight wrestling and then suddenly kickbox exclusively in his first title defense…

I’m not being crazy. I’m not saying it’s a fraud for sure, I’m asking what you think.
 
Wouldn’t it be better to beat JDM and then throw the fight vs Islam? Wouldn’t that be the more friendly favor thing to do?
 
