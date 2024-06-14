  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Did Ari get his money’s worth?

Chimaev out, Coner out…

I would also add that in 20+ years of watching mma this is the most uninterested I’ve been in the sport but I guess getting old and busy plays a part. Ridiculous ticket prices for events that make Ultimate fight nights on Spiketv look like Pride final conflict 2005.

Again…. as of today, you think Ari and the wme bois made the right move? Or Dana secured the bag?
 
He made TKO Holdings, Inc. banking on Vince McMahon and Conor and both have gone belly-up. Enjoy all that debt! :eek:
 
The ufc net worth is like 12 billion according to Dana. They have made a huge profit since buying the company
 
Vince is 80 conny is 40. Age happens. I’m actually looking forward to the fresh new batch. Despite what the dork above me posted , mma is bigger than ever.
 
The UFC has a $11 billion dollar evaluation.

It was bought for $4 billion.

The UFC made $1.3 billion last year. $1.2 billion in 2022. $1.03 billion in 2021. $890 million in 2020. That's $4.42 billion in the last four years. This obviously isn't pure profit, but with media rights coming up, it looks like a steal. The UFC kept WMG afloat during the pandemic. It might be the smartest thing that company ever did.
 
Substance Abuse said:
The UFC has a $11 billion dollar evaluation.

It was bought for $4 billion.

The UFC made $1.3 billion last year. $1.2 billion in 2022. $1.03 billion in 2021. $890 million in 2020. That's $4.42 billion in the last four years.
Yes, those are certainly big numbers. But doesn't really mean much without EBITDA. Especially considering the enormous debt load that WME and now TKO has carried.
 
Substance Abuse said:
The UFC has a $11 billion dollar evaluation.

It was bought for $4 billion.

The UFC made $1.3 billion last year. $1.2 billion in 2022. $1.03 billion in 2021. $890 million in 2020. That's $4.42 billion in the last four years. This obviously isn't pure profit, but with media rights coming up, it looks like a steal. The UFC kept WMG afloat during the pandemic. It might be the smartest thing that company ever did.
"The UFC kept WMG afloat during the pandemic"

That was all Dana. While everybody was hiding under their bed and in their closets, Dana was working and running a company. I also appreciated being able to watch events during that time. Where I live we weren't allowed to do much.
 
Eric Silva 2.0 said:
"The UFC kept WMG afloat during the pandemic"

That was all Dana. While everybody was hiding under their bed and in their closets, Dana was working and running a company. I also appreciated being able to watch events during that time. Where I live we weren't allowed to do much.
Which speaks to my overall point.

Only Here for Attachments said:
Yes, those are certainly big numbers. But doesn't really mean much without EBITDA. Especially considering the enormous debt load that WME and now TKO has carried.
It does mean much. With all that debt load, it would be worse if they made less. It'll take a long time to pay off the debt, but it's better than the alternative.
 
