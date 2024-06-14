Did Ari get his money’s worth?

C0NCH3TO
Steel Belt
@Steel
- Joined
- Jun 19, 2007
- Messages
- 25,779
- Reaction score
- 11,286
Chimaev out, Coner out…
I would also add that in 20+ years of watching mma this is the most uninterested I’ve been in the sport but I guess getting old and busy plays a part. Ridiculous ticket prices for events that make Ultimate fight nights on Spiketv look like Pride final conflict 2005.
Again…. as of today, you think Ari and the wme bois made the right move? Or Dana secured the bag?
I would also add that in 20+ years of watching mma this is the most uninterested I’ve been in the sport but I guess getting old and busy plays a part. Ridiculous ticket prices for events that make Ultimate fight nights on Spiketv look like Pride final conflict 2005.
Again…. as of today, you think Ari and the wme bois made the right move? Or Dana secured the bag?