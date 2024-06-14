Did Ari get his money’s worth?

The UFC has a $11 billion dollar evaluation.



It was bought for $4 billion.



The UFC made $1.3 billion last year. $1.2 billion in 2022. $1.03 billion in 2021. $890 million in 2020. That's $4.42 billion in the last four years. This obviously isn't pure profit, but with media rights coming up, it looks like a steal. The UFC kept WMG afloat during the pandemic. It might be the smartest thing that company ever did.